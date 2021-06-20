Top 10 Best Father’s Day Text Messages 2021

It’s Father’s Day which means it’s time to tell your dad how much you appreciate him. In the modern world of constant communication, you may want to send your dad a thoughtful text message to commemorate the occasion.

Even if you’ve already gotten your dad a card, a text message is a nice way to let him know you’re thinking of him, especially if you won’t see him on Father’s Day.

In case you’ve got writer’s block, here are our top 10 text message ideas for Father’s Day.

#10: Keep it Simple

“Happy Father’s Day to the world’s best dad! Thank you for everything you do.”

#9: Express Your Pride

“Happy Father’s Day, dad. I’m so proud to be your kid. You’re the reason I am who I am today.”

#8: Thank Your Dad for Being Your Go-To-Guy

“Wishing you a very happy Father’s Day! You’re always the first person I turn to when I need support and good advice. Thanks for always being there for me and teaching me everything I know!”

#7: Use Humor

“Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me everything I know…including a few four-letter words for certain situations! Enjoy your day.”

#6: Acknowledge Your Friendship

“Happy Father’s Day, dad! I’m glad to be at the point in my life where I can say that you’re one of my best friends. I love that we can have a beer and talk about anything and everything, from sports to the meaning of life. You’re the best, dad.”

#5: Thank Your Dad for the Things That Make Him Special

“Happy Father’s Day, dad! Thank you for all the love, the constant support, the laughs, the long talks, and the advice. I’m so lucky to have a one-of-a-kind dad.”

#4: Look Back Fondly on Memories

“Happy Father’s Day, dad! So many of my best memories were made with you. Thank you for all the fun times and all the lessons you’ve taught me. Enjoy your day.”

#3: Express Your Admiration

“Dad, you make me so proud. I really admire how you have handled all the difficult situations life has thrown at you. You’re an amazing father, husband, friend, and human being. Thank you for being such a good role model for me all my life.”

#2: Thank Your Dad for Being Just What You Needed

“Dad, you acted like a kid when I was a kid by playing make-believe games with me and getting excited about my favorite movies. You acted like a teenager when I was a teenager by going to see concerts with me and listening to me whine about friend group drama. But most importantly, you were a parent when I needed a parent, a teacher when I needed a teacher, and a friend when I needed a friend. You’re the best. Happy Father’s Day!”

#1: Tell Your Dad How He’s Changed Your Life

“Dad, the older I get the more I understand how fortunate I am to have been raised by a man like you. You provided me with stability, acceptance, and unconditional love from an early age. I’m able to be the person I am because of the father you were. Happy Father’s Day to my hero.”