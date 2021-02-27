Better Bedder on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Judy Schott and Nita Gassen took their company, Better Bedder, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could score a deal from one of the investors.

According to the episode synopsis, the “two friends from Mandeville, Louisiana” introduce “their bedding product designed to help bed-making more convenient.”

The entrepreneurs pitched their product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary.

Here’s what you should know about Better Bedder on Shark Tank:

1. The Idea Came From Wanting an Easier Way to Make Bunk Beds

According to the Better Bedder website, the idea for the product came from wanting to make it easier to make up bunk beds each day. At first, Nita Gassen went to Home Depot to try to find what they were looking for, but they soon realized that they had to invent their own sheet fastener instead.

“So we bought a sewing maching, and I taught myself to sew by watching YouTube videos,” the website reads. “(We decided it would be BETTER for me, Nita, to attempt the sewing). After many late nights and many prototypes, we invented the Better Bedder sheet fastener.”

They soon realized that that inventing their fastener was the easiest part of what was to come for them.

2. The Product Became More Than it Was Intended to Be

According to the “Our Story” section on the company website, the sheets did not actually make it easier to make bunk beds, but they did make it easier to make other types of beds.

“What we did invent something so much more,” the website reads. “We invented a way to help seniors, the disabled, neat freaks, sleepers who run marathons at night and kick the sheets loose, and people who want to make their beds but are too lazy. Now all these folks can make their beds with little effort. Fast. Easy. Neat.”

They want to get the sheet fasteners to anyone who they can help.

3. The Better Bedder is a ‘Giant Headband’ For Your Bed

The website for Better Bedder compares the product to a headband. It fits all the way around the outside of a mattress in order to make it easier to put sheets on and take sheets off of a bed.

“It’s a giant headband that holds your fitted sheets and flat sheets in place,” the website reads. “Put it on your bed one time, then consider it a part of your matress.”

The Better Bedder works with any sheets, and the site says that they are great for most adjustable beds as well as beds in RVs.

4. The Product is Available for Purchase Online

At the time of writing, the Better Bedder is available to purchase online for $49, $59 or $69. The cheapest option is the value option, which the site says is more economical, unlined and does not include padding.

The middle-of-the-road option is the most popular. It is the fully lined version of the Better Bedder, and it features light padding. The most expensive option includes custom-made Better Bedders, which can be made for mattresses of odd sizes, antique beds, boat mattresses, and mattresses in RVs and campers.

The products all come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

5. The Better Bedder Has Great Reviews

At the time of writing, the Better Bedder has mostly 5-star reviews on the company website based on 158 total reviews.

There are only 12 total reviews that are not five stars placed on the website. It also appears that if customers report a negative experience, the Better Bedder customer service will reach out to help.

Tune into Shark Tank to see if the friends can get an investment in their bedding company.

