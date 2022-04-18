‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 1: What Time Does It Air on TV & AMC Plus?

Tonight, the Season 6 premiere of “Better Call Saul” is finally airing. Many fans will want to watch the premiere live so they’re not spoiled on anything. Here are all the details on what time the premiere airs, what channel to watch, and whether the air time is the same on TV as it is on AMC Plus streaming.

Tonight’s Episode Premieres at 9:05 PM Eastern

The last time “Better Call Saul” aired on AMC, new episodes premiered at 10 p.m. Eastern every week. But this year the premiere is starting an hour earlier than you might be used to.

Tonight, “Better Call Saul” will premiere at 9 p.m. Eastern (which is 8 p.m. Central) on AMC. In the Pacific time zone on the West Coast, it will be premiering at 9 p.m. Pacific.

With two episodes airing back-to-back tonight, the evening won’t conclude until about 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

As for AMC+ (also referred to as AMC Plus) streaming viewers, you won’t get access to “Better Call Saul” early if you were hoping for that. AMC shared in a press statement that the two-episode premiere will start at the same time on AMC+ as it does on AMC on TV. This means that unlike other shows like “The Walking Dead,” “Better Call Saul” isn’t releasing its episodes early for streaming subscribers. The only advantage they’ll have is that they won’t be watching commercials, so they’ll likely finish the two episodes sooner than their TV-viewing counterparts.

In a press statement, showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould said about the new season: “In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season. Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together.”

Dan McDermott, president of AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a press statement about the new season: “Vince, Peter and Bob took the question, ‘Why would you ever try to follow one of the most celebrated and beloved shows in television history with a sequel’ and they answered it on every possible level, with truly extraordinary results. Saul Goodman has been a central character on AMC for more than a decade, and he really livens up the place. Profound appreciation and respect for Vince, Peter, Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo, Patrick, Michael and everyone else responsible for this remarkable series, which has earned its place alongside Breaking Bad in the hearts and minds of millions of fans and in the pantheon of great television. As we approach these final episodes, it truly is S’all good, man.”

Additional premieres that are expected, according to a press statement, include a six-part animated series called “Slippin’ Jimmy.” This will premiere this spring on AMC’s digital platforms. There’s also “Cooper’s Bar,” a story of a young Jimmy and his friends as they grew up in Chicago. Expect this series on digital platforms this spring too.

Finally, we’ll get new installments of the “Better Call Saul” Employee Training Videos sometime this summer, which will include cameos from “Better Call Saul” characters.

