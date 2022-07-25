‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 10 Spoilers & Recap

After last week’s long-awaited segue into the world of “Breaking Bad,” fans of “Better Call Saul” are in store for an epic conclusion to the six-season arc of Jimmy McGill. Circa 2004, we left off with Kim breaking things off with Jimmy, followed by an abrupt transition into Jimmy’s new life as Saul, presumably several years later. With four episodes left, we’re about to get into the weeds of Jimmy’s new life, and perhaps see where Kim’s abrupt decision to leave has left her.

In addition, we can’t forget that we still have the story of Gene Takovic, Jimmy’s future Cinnabon alter ego, to conclude.

The last we saw of Gene was at the beginning of season 5, when he gets recognized near his workplace by an Omaha cab driver who used to live in Albuquerque. Jimmy then calls disappearer Ed Galbraith (portrayed by the late Robert Forster), requesting an escape. However, he changes his mind mid-call, telling Galbraith, “I’m gonna fix it myself.” What Gene has in store for cab driver Jeff – and what fate has in store for Gene – will only be revealed in the last few episodes of “Saul.”

That being said, let’s get into the fourth-to-final episode of the series, titled simply “Nippy” (the first episode of the season to consist simply of one word).

Season 6, Episode 10: ‘Nippy’

We’re back to the future, as we see an old lady in a wheelchair by the name of Marion (Carol Burnett) reaching for a can of soup with a grabber tool in black-and-white. Outside, her wheelchair gets stuck in the snow, and she refuses help from a certain Gene Takovic, posting notices for his “lost dog,” “Nippy.” Marion, moved by Gene’s story of his beloved canine, who apparently jumped out a moving car window, finally accepts his offer for help. “Gene,” however, clips her chair’s wires, essentially breaking it, and forcing him to push her home. Whatever the hell Gene has in store, we’re about to find out.

Oh, and our theme song is cut short to showcase an old-school (circa 2004?) blue screen with white text, signifying a missing signal. Again, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould at work.

Jimmy’s plans for Jeff (note: portrayed by a new actor, as the old one – Don Harvey – was filming “We Own This City” during production). Marion is Jeff’s mother, and Jimmy has infiltrated his house and pretends, naturally, to have never met Jeff, à la Gus Fring in “Breaking Bad.”

Outside, away from Marion, Jeff – who knows of Jimmy’s identity as Saul Goodman – confronts Jimmy and threatens with exposing him, while Jimmy offers him a better offer: he will show Jeff, who is clearly, as shown in season 5, a big fan of “Saul’s,” the “inside” of the game. Jeff smiles at this offer.

Back at his place, Jimmy rummages through some old boxes, and finds his old wedding ring to Kim, which he places on his ring finger before turning off the radio and heading to bed.