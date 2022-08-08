‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 12 Spoilers & Recap

We’re almost here, folks: “Better Call Saul” is all but two episodes away from the long-awaited series finale. After tonight, we’re about to see just how Gene Takavic’s decision to break bad will work out for him, and how – or if – he and Kim, his wife from another life, will eventually reunite. According to Francesca, Kim contacted his office in light of his widespread criminal activity coming to light, and there’s no doubt the two clearly have a deep emotional draw extending far past their unfortunate breakup about 6 years earlier.

Let’s cut to the chase, and enjoy what we have left of the show while we can. Here is the penultimate episode of “Better Call Saul,” written and directed by none other than legendary series co-creator Vince Gilligan, titled “Waterworks.”

Season 6, Episode 12: ‘Waterworks’

We leave off in the office of Saul Goodman, where Saul plays wall ball against the U.S. Constitution which forms his wall paper, knocking down one of the pillars in the process. Francesca calls him from several feet away, in the main office, expressing her frustration, especially given his myriad of clients waiting for him, but he is hardly perturbed. As he hangs up and gets back to his desk, he opens up an envelope containing documents for a divorce with Kim. “What are you waiting for?” he tells Francesca on Bluetooth headset. “Send her in.”

We’re back in the future (aka the present, aka circa 2010), and an older Kim, now with longer, darker hair (perhaps a wig?) makes dinner with a new male living partner. They debate over whether to substitute mayonnaise with Miracle Whip for an upcoming dinner gathering with their friends (they do).

Later that night, the new happy couple engage in some…intimate relations (though the new Mr. Kim sure doesn’t sound like he’s having a good time, despite his repeated assurances of “yup.”) Later, he watches a TV show while she assembles what seems to be a blank puzzle.

We see Kim in the exciting new chapter of her life at Palm Coast Sprinkling in Florida, in which she gets to make use of ditching her law license by crafting exciting descriptions for the nuts and bolts that make up sprinklers.

While at work one day, she gets a call from a “Viktor Saint Claire,” which she seems to recognize immediately. We may just finally be getting a view of last week’s silent phone call from the other side. As Kim secludes herself in her office, closing the door and shuttering the blinds, she finally picks up after long hesitation. Jimmy talks to her casually, expressing a desire to “catch up,” as well as shock at how much time has gone by since they last saw each other (6 years). He also wants to inform her that he’s still alive, and “still getting away with it.” When she is at a loss for words, Jimmy implores her to say something. Finally, she spits it out: “You should turn yourself in,” she says. “I don’t know what kind of life you’ve been living but it can’t be much.” When Jimmy angrily turns it around on her, she can only cut him off by saying “I’m glad you’re alive,” before hanging up.

Almost immediately after, she is ushered into the hall to celebrate the birthday of one of her coworkers. Everyone sings “Happy birthday,” but Kim is, naturally, just not in the mood.