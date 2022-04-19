‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 2 Spoilers & Recap

The first two episodes of the final season of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” are finally airing tonight, after two long years of wait. Stay posted for our lives recap of episode 2, entitled “Carrot and Stick,” below. Spoilers for the first episode, and a brief recap of season 5, can be found here.

Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2 begins shortly after the events of the season premiere, “Wine and Roses.”

Mike goes to Nacho’s former residence and tells the two ladies who he lived with to go far away, where no one will find them, and to not come back, giving them some money to assist them. He then finds Nacho’s safe, and bags some of the money in it, while also noticing two Manitoban ID cards stashed away in there; his and his father’s.

Back at home, Jimmy is rehearsing an ad for a personal injury lawyer in front of Kim. They then move on to rehearsing how to get Clifford Main to agree to a meeting with Howard, while also still getting him to feel wary of his potential cocaine addiction (as seen last episode).

In a safehouse, Gus and Tyrus go through photos of the assassination scene, where Tyrus tells Gus that the police believe the fire originated in the kitchen. Gus then calls Don Bolsa and tells him he has a new idea on how they can “keep the peace.”

Don't you know the Kettlemans lost everything? #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/WkJ1Eq1gT8 — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, we’re getting reacquainted with Betsy and Craig Kettleman, a couple whose fraud Jimmy exposed back in season 1, resulting in Craig going to jail. They are now running a tax service, where Jimmy notices an all-too familiar Statue of Liberty tube woman. Jimmy tries to convince them to sign onto a service with him, though he will not reveal any more, much to Betsy’s dismay. After playing some reverse psychology and getting them to reluctantly sign some papers making his representation of them official, Jimmy tells them that Howard, who had previously represented them, was addicted to cocaine, and hence “impaired,” while acting officially, the revelation of which could jeopardize his career. Although the Kettlemans storm away at the end of the meeting, with Betsy “firing” him after about three minutes of representation, Jimmy walks away with a smile.

Nacho seems to be going stir crazy in his motel room, even getting paranoid and pointing the gun at the door whenever food is delivered to him. However, he does notice a mysterious stranger lurking around the area.

The Kettlemans, meanwhile, confront Clifford Main about Howard’s supposed cocaine addiction, hoping to have Craig’s conviction overturned. Main, however, rebuffs them, in part because his firm is partnered with Howard’s in an ongoing case, and tells them that any attempt to overturn Craig’s conviction will likely be fruitless.

At the old folks home, Gus and Don Bolsa visit Hector, where Gus gives his condolences over Lalo’s “death,” and recommits himself to the unification between himself and the Salamancas under Don Bolsa’s leadership. With great effort, Hector even goes so far as to extend his hand to Gus in a supposed sign of peace, though this makes Gus incredibly suspicious. “Lalo Salamanca lives,” he tells Mike immediately after the meeting ends.

Bygones, no hard feelings and all that. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/SU1Ov0dtlC — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) April 19, 2022

At Nacho’s old residence, Don Bolsa and his men discover Nacho’s safe, which includes his ID, and a bank statement which has the phone number of the motel in which Nacho is taking refuge written down on it. Bolsa calls it, leading him to discover Nacho’s location.

Nacho, meanwhile, is a nervous wreck, barely even able to function as he is quarantined in the motel room, unable to leave, or even open the door apart from to retrieve his tray of food from the door. Likely paranoid, he then escapes through a back window after kicking out the air conditioner, foiling the Don’s plans.

Nacho then goes around the back, and approaches his would-be assassin from behind, a gun pointed to the back of his head. The assassin then tells Nacho that he was simply hired by “a voice on the phone,” the identity of whoever pays him unknown. Gus then calls Tyrus, telling him he doesn’t feel right and feels compelled to leave. Tyrus, however, tells him to stay put. After hanging up, the assassin then gets a ring on his own phone. Gus tells him to turn around, then knocks him out.