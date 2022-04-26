‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers & Recap

In last week’s double-episode premiere of “Better Call Saul,” we saw the re-introduction of our favorite “Saul”/”Breaking Bad” characters for the first time in nearly two years. To recap, Kim’s inner Saul is coming out as she continues to goad Jimmy into potentially tanking Howard’s career; Nacho is on the run thanks to Gus’s failed attempt at assassinating Lalo, and Gus came to discover that Lalo is still alive.

The last we see of them, Mike was about to hand off the phone to Gus with Nacho on the other line, and a mysterious car is trailing Jimmy and Kim as they part ways with the Kettlemans.

Oh, and we also got our first in-color flash-forward, though we still don’t know much about Jimmy’s life beyond his career as an Omaha Cinnabon manager, trying desperately not to be recognized.

Let’s get into episode 3:

Season 6 Episode 3: ‘Rock and Hard Place’

For our cold open this week, in very “Breaking Bad”/”Saul” style, all we get is a rainy shot of the New Mexican desert, with man-made artifacts strewn haphazardly about. Undoubtably, an explanation will be coming soon, if not this episode.

We’re following Nacho, picking up from his daring escape from the notorious Cousins last week. Although he briefly attempts to brave it by thinking about standing them off at gunpoint, he quickly decides instead to find refuge in an abandoned tank in a nearby field. Incredibly, he actually submerges himself in a pit of tar within the tank as one of the Cousins thinks he spots him inside. It very fortuitously works. At least for now.

Nacho finds refuge in a nearby friendly car repair shop, where he calls his father, presumably to make sure he’s alright. His father, however, knowing he’s in danger, tells him to go to the police before bidding him adieu. Then, he calls Mike, and we’re now where we were last episode, this time hearing the other end of the conversation. Nacho tells Gus he, Gus, is “screwed,” as Gus has clearly been implicated in the failed assassination attempt. However, after threatening Gus with spilling the beans to the Salamancas, he tells him he will play along with him as long as his father remains safe. Gus – and, more importantly, Mike – assure Nacho that no harm will come to him.

Meanwhile, at Jimmy and Kim’s, the couple start discussing plans to steal a car, somehow using Huell, calling back to season 3, when he was effectively able to slip a battery into Jimmy’s brother Chuck’s shirt pocket.

At the courthouse, Suzanne Ericsen, the DA, confronts Kim about her husband’s clientele, saying that Lalo, who she believes to be dead, obtained his counsel under false pretenses (that being the false identity of “Jorge de Guzmán”). As a result, she asks Kim to convince Jimmy to talk to Suzanne about Lalo’s associates, who are still wreaking havoc north of the border.

“Saul,” Kim corrects Suzanne. “He practices now under the name Saul Goodman.” Suzanne admits she has had her problems with “Saul,” but says she believes he is a human being underneath all those layers, and he knows what’s right. At this point, it seems as though Kim will be the judge of that.

Mike, meanwhile, has somehow smuggled Nacho into a large underground bunker back into the States. The two men, after being briefly interrupted by Gus’s notorious henchman Victor, toast some scotch before what appears to be some dreadful act of necessity.

At the law firm, Jimmy and Kim’s plan is put into action as the “audacious” Huell effectively steals Howard’s car key and makes a copy of it without him ever being any the wiser.

Privately, Huell asks Jimmy why, with all the money he’s making, he chooses to conduct illicit activity like this. Jimmy tries to convince Huell (or perhaps, more accurately, himself) that he’s really doing what’s right. “We’re doing the Lord’s work here!” he exclaims.

At home, Kim breaks the “news” to Jimmy that Lalo is “dead,” and passes on Suzanne’s message to him. After Jimmy asks Kim what she would do, she responds that he’d be making a choice between continuing to be a “friend of the cartel,” or to be a “rat.” Of course, we all know what he ends up choosing.

Meanwhile, Gus and Mike rehearse Nacho’s story with him: he was hired by some Peruvian soldiers, and has been on their payroll for about a year now. This is why he was involved in the failed hit job, not because of Gus. Then, Mike instructs him to run. Privately, Gus and Mike bicker about whether Mike should be there when this plan is executed. Gus eventually relents and agrees to let Mike tag along.