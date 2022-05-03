‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 4: ‘Hit and Run’ Spoilers & Recap

Well, for those of you who might have forgotten (though you must have a heart of stone to have done so), we are still reeling from last week’s episode of “Better Call Saul’s” final season, in which we witnessed the death of our beloved cartel member Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), after he bitterly revealed to Hector Salamanca in one of the most badass death scenes ever that he was responsible for Hector’s stroke, exonerating Gus of any potential wrongdoing in the process.

Though Nacho is out of the picture, Gus and Mike still have a cold war with the Salamancas – including the not-so-dead Lalo – on their hands, while Kim has just warned Jimmy of the dangers of turning against the cartel, making it unlikely that he will flip on Lalo’s cartel associates, much to DA Suzanne Ericsen’s dismay.

In addition, they are still plotting against their old boss Howard, though all that we know now is that Jimmy now has a copy of his car keys. What, now, does Slippin’ Jimmy have in mind for his not-so cocaine raddled former boss? Well, tonight’s episode’s title – “Hit and Run” – may offer up a clue.

Let’s get into the episode, directed by none other than Rhea Seehorn, who plays our very own Kim Wexler:

Season 6 Episode 4: ‘Hit and Run’

In this episode’s cold open, we see a middle aged couple cycling through a suburban New Mexican neighborhood. They stop by a house being painted, and marvel at the poor choice of color. “Fire engine red?” the man asks. “Tomato red,” his (presumably) wife replies.

They converse casually as they make their way inside, where a team of government agents are resting, casually using their house as a base to observe some unknown target. The couple maneuver around them as if they aren’t even there. Eventually, one asks if the woman is holding ice tea. “Would you like some?” she asks. “Love some,” he replies. “Thank you, ma’am.”

Ladies and gentlemen, this is what makes “Better Call Saul” the best show on television.