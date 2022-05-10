‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 5 Spoilers & Recap

Last week’s episode of “Better Call Saul” set up a number of plotlines for our main characters headed into the final stretch of the series: Gus and Mike have set up a vast electronic surveillance system to trap and kill Lalo Salamanca (who has not been seen since the season premiere), and have also dispatched teams of men to protect anyone who might be caught in Lalo’s crossfire (including Jimmy and Kim). The last we saw of Lalo, he was headed back to Mexico to obtain “proof” of Gus’s involvement in his botched assassination attempt.

At her urging, meanwhile, Jimmy and Kim are simultaneously crafting their own plot to tank the career of their old boss, Howard. Davis & Main’s senior partner, Clifford Main, just witnessed a coked-up “Howard” kick a prostitute out of his car while speeding off recklessly during a lunch with Kim.

Also, Jimmy’s career as “Saul Goodman” has begun to take off, and we have finally seen the introduction of the place we all know and love as Saul’s office.

Let’s get into episode 5, titled “Black and Blue”:

Season 6 Episode 5: ‘Black and Blue’

Our cold open shows a mysterious chemist mixing familiar substances under the backdrop of an a cappella “In Stiller Nacht.” It turns out we’re witnessing the manufacturing of a ruler inside a glass display case, alongside the German words, “In Liebe … Deine Jungs,” which translates to “Love … Your Boys.” In classic “Saul”/”Breaking Bad” fashion, we have absolutely no idea what this means, but surely we’re about to find out.

At home, Kim is barely able to sleep, paranoid about Lalo Salamanca, now that she knows he lives. When Jimmy confronts her about why she’s up (and why she barricaded the door with a chair), she claims she just can’t sleep and needs to read. Jimmy, however, sees through her, and shares her fears about Lalo, though he’s still under the impression that he’s been killed. “The nuns back in Cicero would send me to Hell for saying it,” Jimmy says, “but thank God he’s dead.” Kim goes ahead and removes the chair from the door.

Kim’s not the only one paranoid about Lalo. Even though he hasn’t appeared since the season premiere, he seems to be wreaking havoc throughout Albuquerque. At work, Gus tries to go about his daily routine as a manager, but is clearly having difficulties maintaining focus. After helping out a customer, he has to step outside to scan the area.

At the Sandpiper old folks home, a client of Howard and Clifford Main’s, Howard delivers an impassioned speech to the elders, inspiring them to keep them as representation. Clifford, marveling at the disparity between the Howard he knows and the “Howard” he saw the other day, confronts Howard afterward about what he saw, though Howard denies it (because it didn’t happen). When Clifford mentions that it was Kim he was having lunch with at the time, everything clicks. “I do have a problem,” Howard tells Cliff, “it’s just not the problem you think. I have a Jimmy McGill problem.” He then tells his secretary to “cancel my week.”