‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 8 Spoilers & Recap

We’re back, folks! After nearly two months of “Better Call Saul” on hiatus, season 6 resumes tonight with the beginning of Part 2, the eighth episode of the season overall. Tonight will be the first of the show’s final six episodes.

We left off with the finale of Season 6 Part 1, in which, as per usual, we were left with a massive cliffhanger. Jimmy and Kim finally executed their longstanding plan of tanking Howard’s career, in which they set in motion a complex and pernicious series of events which led to their former boss being duped into making an utter fool of himself, destroying any prospect he had with his Sandpiper clients, and possibly even destroying his career as he knew it.

We’ll never have a chance to find out, however, as the last we saw of them, Lalo Salamanca, back from his trip to Germany, entered Jimmy and Kim’s apartment in the midst of Howard’s climactic confrontation about their borderline-sociopathic scheme, and shot the HHM chief in the head, killing him. Mike and Gus, meanwhile, are aware of the threat Lalo poses, but have been misdirected into believing he’s going after Gus, not Jimmy and Kim. Will Mike once again come to the rescue? How will Jimmy escape this treacherous situation alive? Finally, we are about to find out.

At long last, let’s finally get into the episode, titled “Point and Shoot,” directed by none other than series co-creator Vince Gilligan.

Season 6 Episode 8: ‘Point and Shoot’

Part 2 of season 6 starts, as usual, with a cold open. We’re on a sandy beach, and see a man’s shoes scattered along a beach, only to approach…Howard’s car, alone and empty, his wallet and wedding ring atop the dashboard, facing the ocean. Clearly, Howard’s death is being framed as a suicide.

We’re back in the present – picking up where Part 1 left off – and Jimmy and Kim are still freaking out about Howard’s dead and bloody corpse on their living room floor. Lalo tells them to sit. Then, he gives Jimmy his keys, as well as a map to a certain destination, where he wants him to open a door and empty a revolver on their unlucky victim, who he describes as a “housecat … kind of looks like a librarian.” He is then meant to take a snapshot of the victim as proof of the deed and return home. Jimmy, however, convinces Lalo that Kim should be the one to go, against her desperate pleas otherwise. Reluctant and trembling with fear, Kim leaves.

“Now, what to do with you?” Lalo asks Jimmy now that they’re alone. What he does is ziptie him to a chair. Lalo recounts the tale of the attempted assassination against him, where, instead of killing him, the assassins “killed people I care about.” Lalo then confronts him about his association with the late Nacho Varga, who he knows was involved with the attempt on his life. In response, we hear the words that made Saul Goodman famous 13 years ago: “It wasn’t me, it was Ignacio!” Now, finally, we’re getting a little background info. Before he is able to finish, however, he is cut off by a makeshift gag, and Lalo leaves.

Kim is on her way to this mysterious destination, where she runs into a couple of cops who idly pull up next to her. She is tempted to presumably cry out to them for help, but keeps her mouth shut. Eventually, she makes her way to the destination, and approaches the black door. She rings the doorbell, the peephole blackens, and just as the door opens, she is swept away by a man from behind.