Better Call Saul Season 6 Premiere Spoilers

It’s finally here, folks: the first two episodes of the final season of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” airs at 9 p.m. Eastern tonight. The season will be split into two parts – similar to the final season of “Breaking Bad” – with five more episodes of part one being released in subsequent weeks, followed by a 7-week break until it resumes with part 2 on July 11. Unsurprisingly, critics who have already gotten a sneak peak of the premiere have given it a perfect rating.

Where We Left Off

AMC released an official recap of season 5 here, and given how it has been almost two years since we last saw a new episode of the series, many fans may need it. But in case you don’t have 15 minutes, here is a trimmed-down version of where we last left off:

After being arrested for the murder of TravelWire clerk Fred Whalen, Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) hires Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) to pick up the bail money in the New Mexico desert. Much to the dismay of his newly-wed wife, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), Jimmy does it, but is ambushed and nearly killed by numerous gunmen. Luckily, however, he is saved by Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), who was tracking Jimmy for Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

Season 5 also ended on a cliffhanger when it came to Kim’s career. After a vocal argument about Jimmy with her (and Jimmy’s) former boss Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), Kim decides she wants to follow through with a plan by Jimmy to derail Howard’s career; a plan originally formulated to force the resolution of Jimmy’s case involving the old folk’s home, the settlement of which Jimmy would have received a substantial share of. The last we see of the two of them, Jimmy advises against the plan and asks Kim if she’s sure she wants to really do it. Kim mimicks Jimmy’s signature finger gun gesture in a sign that she is not only sure but enthusiastic about it.

Meanwhile, Gus, who has a well-known longstanding feud with the Salamancas, put a hit out on Lalo. It almost succeeds, but Lalo narrowly escapes, killing all but one of Gus’s assassins, who he orders to tell whoever hired him to report that he, Lalo, had died. However, in an ominous sign for Gus’s mole in the Salamanca cartel, Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), Lalo notices that Nacho, who fled before the firefight began, is missing and hence realizes he must have been in on the plot.

How all these cliffhangers are resolved is yet to be seen, though surely the first two episodes of season 6 will give us an idea.