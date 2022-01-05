Betty White’s Funeral Plans: Where Will She Be Buried

The funeral and burial plans for iconic American actress Betty White have been revealed … sort of.

TMZ was the first to report the death of the beloved American actress and her agent later confirmed the news with People.

Betty died on December 31, 2021, just 17 days shy of what would have been her 100th birthday.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent, Jeff Witjas, told People in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Now details about her funeral plans have been revealed.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Betty White’s Funeral Plans Are Going to Be ‘Handled Privately’

Betty’s agent revealed that her funeral plans will remain under wraps.

“The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty’s wish,” Jeff Witjas told US Weekly on January 5, 2022. “As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her.”

Her agent also suggested fans donate to some of the causes Betty supported including The Los Angeles Zoo, Tree People, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Wildlife Learning Center, Actors and Animals for Others, The Aquarium of the Pacific and Guide Dogs For the Blind.

Betty’s Final Words Were for Her Late Husband & Friend Carol Burnett Says It’s a ‘Lovely Thought’

According to Page Six, Vicki Lawrence, Betty’s former castmate on “Mama’s Family” revealed the actress’ last word after fellow actress, Carol Burnett.

“I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” Vicki told the outlet. “Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’”

Allen was the name of Betty’s husband, who she was married to from 1963 until his death in 1981, the outlet reported.

“How sweet is that? I said, ‘That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought,’” Vicki told the outlet.

In June 2012, Betty told CBS News Sunday Morning that she never felt the need to be remarried, according to US Weekly.

“When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest? It was special. It was very special. But that doesn’t keep you from having fun with somebody and going out and having dates. And Robert Redford never calls.”

Betty Said She Was ‘Happy to Be Alive’ in the Last Interview Before Her New Year’s Eve Death

Betty gave one last interview before her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. The interview was being done to celebrate what would have been her 100th birthday.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing,” she told People.

READ NEXT: Betty White’s Last Public Appearance Before She Died