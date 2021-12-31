Betty White’s Last Public Appearance Before She Died

When was the last time Betty White made a public appearance before the death?

On December 31, 2021, the world lost “our national treasure”, Betty was 99 years old and just 17 days shy of her highly anticipated 100th birthday, which was set to take place on January 17.

Her agent, Jeff Witjas confirmed the news with People after TMZ reported her death.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent told People in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

According to TMZ’s source “she didn’t have any sudden illness, nor was she battling any particular ailment” and Betty was assumed to have “died from natural causes” at press time.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Betty White Said She Was ‘Happy to Be Alive’ in the Last Known Interview Before Death

Ahead of her death, People magazine was preparing a special “Centennial” celebration for the legendary actress which included a magazine cover that reads “Betty White Turns 100!”

That did not end up being the case.

In that interview, Betty told the publication, “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing.”

Betty’s agent Jeff Witjas described Betty to People before her death.

“Betty lives a life of happiness,” Jeff said. “She always thinks of others first, and she stays positive no matter what, even when I beat her at our favorite game of gin rummy!”

There’s no indication of when this interview was given but it does appear to be the last one before her death.

Betty White Appeared at the 70th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018, in Last Known Public Appearance Before Her Death





Play



70th Emmy Awards: A Celebration for Betty White The Television Academy celebrates the life of Betty White! 2018-09-18T01:44:42Z

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Betty remained largely at home and away from public events, TMZ reported in March 2020. She was having “essential errands, like groceries, are being taken care of for her” the outlet reported.

But before that Betty was an active working actress and she appeared in public for the last time on at the 70th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018, where the award show honored her legacy.

Presented by Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon, she was called “the greatest of all time” and “incomparable” on the broadcast.

At the time, Betty was 96 and still cracking jokes, flirting with Alec, and telling iconic stories.

“Somebody said something the other day about ‘first lady of television’,” Betty said on the broadcast. “And I took it as a big compliment. And then I heard her talking to her daughter a little later, as she said, ‘Yeah, she’s she was the first one went way back when.’ Little did I dream then that I would be here.”

According to the broadcast, Betty was nominated for an Emmy 24 times, winning eight times over the course of her storied career.

According to the Associated Press, Betty “launched her TV career in daytime talk shows when the medium was still in its infancy and endured well into the age of cable and streaming. Her combination of sweetness and edginess gave life to a roster of quirky characters.”

