Beyonce Posts ‘Intimate’ Birthday Photos in ‘Semi-Sheer’ Miniskirt, Smokes Cigar

Beyonce posted a series of birthday photos to her Instagram page, showing her posing in a miniskirt, drinking whisky, and smoking a cigar on a beach vacation with her husband Jay-Z.

According to Elle, the photos show the singing icon “wearing a matching skirt and top by Emilio Pucci in a semi-sheer fabric printed with a vibrant pattern of greens and browns.” Beyonce also wore sheer green gloves, green stiletto heels, and, according to Elle, “Gucci sunglasses, and a silk scarf around her hair.”

HipHop DX described the snaps as “intimate” in an X post because they provided a behind-the-scenes look at her vacation with her husband.

“I’m so grateful for another year. Thank you for the loving birthday wishes. 🙏🏾🐝” she wrote in the Instagram post on September 6. According to E! News, Beyonce’s 43rd birthday was on September 4.

The collage of photos included images of Beyonce’s new whisky brand, SirDavis, E! News reported. In one photo, Beyonce and her husband Jay Z are drinking what looks like whiskey out of glasses while lounging on a patio.

Beyonce also posted another series of photos showing her smoking a cigar in the water. “The water.. a good whiskey..some smoke and my love..that’s a birthday! Enjoy Queen B you deserve it 🎈🐝” a fan wrote in the comment thread under that post. That collage also captured pictures of Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z smoking a cigar, whisky decanters, a rainbow, and Beyonce in the water.

Fans Responded Positively to Beyonce’s Photos on Her Instagram Page

One fan was impressed, writing on Beyonce’s comment thread, “Drinking your own whiskey on your own island with your own man that you got over to in your own plane and your own yacht 🛥️ 💅🏽”

Another fan wrote, “Look at the peace of mind, living your best life like you don’t have visuals to release.”

“I don’t care what you’re even selling in this, I’m buying it,” wrote another person. Wrote another fan, “You go girl love seeing you flex and shine. This is the best.❤️🐝😍”

“Just a queen doing queen things,” a fan wrote on X.

Beyonce Is Drawn to Whisky for Its ‘Sophisticated Taste,’ Her Brand’s Website Says

The website for Beyonce’s whisky explained that whiskey has been her “drink of choice for years.”

The whisky line’s website explains, “Whisky has been Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s drink of choice for years, attracted not only by its sophisticated taste but also by the inherent sense of strength and confidence it inspires.”

The website continues, “Mrs. Knowles-Carter sought out Moët Hennessy and renowned Master Distiller, Dr. Bill Lumsden, to help craft a one-of-a-kind flavor profile that reflected her whisky ideals.”

“I think together we’ve risen to something that I’m hugely excited about. And I think whisky drinkers are going to be blown away because it’s really quite different from anything I’ve tasted before,” Lumsden says on the website.

“She came to uncover that her paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, had been a successful moonshiner in the American South during Prohibition and would stash his bottles in the empty knots of cedar trees on his farm for friends and kin to find and enjoy. She quickly understood why her own love for whisky ran so deep. Her affinity for whisky was fated and SirDavis was born,” the website says.