Beyonce Is the ‘Surprise Performer’ at the DNC: Report

Beyonce is the “surprise guest” at the Democratic National Convention on August 22, according to TMZ.

Beyonce “will be the big surprise performer as VP Harris officially accepts the Democratic party’s nomination to run for president,” TMZ reported, citing multiple sources.

Social media was awash with speculation over who the surprise guest at the DNC would be; everyone from Taylor Swift to George W. Bush were mentioned on X as possibilities.

TMZ reported that it’s a “good bet” that Beyonce will perform her song “Freedom.” Beyonce famously sang “At Last” at former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration as Obama and his wife, Michelle, danced, according to The Guardian.

White House Political Director Emmy Ruiz previously posted a bee emoji on X. She then added, “Sorry guys my 6 year old took my phone.” The Tennessean previously reported that Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

According to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the singer Pink is also performing at the DNC on August 22.

A Delegate a the DNC Said Beyonce Can ‘Help Turn Out the Vote,’ a Report Says

According to The Hill, delegates on the floor at the DNC were abuzz that Beyonce might be a surprise guest.

Oregon delegate Stephanie Newton-Azorr noted to The Hill that Beyonce’s song “Freedom” is Harris’s campaign theme song.

“I know she can also mobilize her fan base and help turn out the vote,” Newton-Azorr said to The Hill. “People listen to Beyoncé. They listen when she speaks.”

TMZ reported that “dozens of delegates in the arena tonight dressed in ‘Cowboy Carter’ styled outfits.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Nick Hutchins, who was at the DNC for the firm Swing Left, posted a video on X and wrote, “Someone is singing ‘Cuff It’ by Beyoncé over the sound system at the DNC… is this a sound check with a stand-in?? 👀👀👀 #DNC2024.”

He shared the TMZ story reporting that the surprise guest is Beyonce and wrote, “TOLD YA!”

Senator Mitt Romney Doused Speculation That He Was the Surprise Guest at the DNC

Republican Senator Mitt Romney doused speculation on X that he was going to be the surprise guest before TMZ’s reporting about Beyonce. “Contrary to fake news posts, I am not the surprise guest at the DNC tonight. My guess is that it will be Beyoncé or Taylor Swift. So disappointing, I know!” Romney wrote on X.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman shared Romney’s post and wrote, “It’s also not W.”

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, who was at the U.S.-Mexico border on August 22, issued a statement saying that a “special guest” would join him at the Glendale, Arizona rally on August 23.

He did not name the guest. However, The New York Times reported that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to end his presidential campaign and is in “talks” about possibly supporting Trump.