Beyoncé Officially Endorses Kamala Harris for President

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, the winningest Grammy artist of all time, has officially endorsed Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

On Friday, Oct. 25, Beyoncé gave a speech endorsing of Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Houston.

The Texas native made her entrance to the political stage with fellow Destiny’s Child singer, Kelly Rowland.

The crowd cheered as Beyoncé leaned into home-state rhetoric. “We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud, country Texas women, supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris.”

The “Cowboy Carter” singer praiPressed Harris, lauding her as “A woman who’s been pushing for what this country really needs right now: unity.”

While the Harris campaign has steered the conversation away from talks of becoming the first woman president, Beyoncé was not afraid to call out the historic nature of the campaign. “We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, the brink of history,” she stated.

If elected on Nov. 5, Harris would not only be the first woman President but the first Black woman and South Asian American President.

Beyonce made her endorsement clear, naming Harris “The next President of the United States.”

This endorsement comes more than two months after TMZ falsely reported Beyoncé would make an appearance at the August 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Beyoncé at Harris Rally: ‘I’m Here as a Mother’

In her speech on October 25, Beyoncé positioned herself not only as a Texas woman but as a mom. “I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in.”

Beyoncé continued, painting a picture of a different country for her daughters, one where a woman held the highest office in the United States.

“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations.”

Beyoncé acknowledged the maternal figures of another generation: “Imagine our grandmothers, imagine what they feel right now, those who have lived to see this historic day.”

Beyoncé is a mother of three. Her eldest daughter Blue Ivy is twelve. She also has 7-year-old twins: daughter Rumi and son Sir.

Taylor Swift and Other Celebrities Endorse Harris

With the election 10 days away, Kamala Harris is not shying away from celebrity endorsements. Beyond inviting celebrities like Beyoncé to speak at her rallies, the Presidential Candidate has welcomed social media endorsements from heavy-hitters like popstar Taylor Swift.

“I am very proud to have the support of Taylor Swift,” said Harris in a Wired interview. “I really respect the courage that she has had in her career to stand up for what she believes is right.

In a Sept. 10 Instagram post, Taylor Swift made her political choices known. “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Swift also took a swing a Sen. JD Vance’s cat lady comments, signing her post “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.” The post included a photo of herself holding her cat Benjamin Button.

Swift and Knowles-Carter are not the only celebrities endorsing Vice President Harris. Throughout her campaign, she has received support from many public figures including George Clooney, Spike Lee, Eva Longoria, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tyler Perry, and Bruce Springsteen.