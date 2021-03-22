Bhad Bhabie Makes Abuse Claims Against Facility Where Dr. Phil Sends Teens

Years after appearing on Dr. Phil due to being a troubled teen, rapper Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, is speaking out against the famed psychiatrist. Bregoli spoke openly about her experience at Turn About Ranch, the cattle ranch in Escalante, Utah where she was sent after her appearance on the show. The eight minute video is a part of the Breaking Code Silence movement dedicated to exposing Turn-About Ranch and the allegations of abuse made against the staff.

In the beginning of her video, she demanded that Dr. Phil apologize to a young lady named Hannah Archuleta who Bregoli said was “punished by staff” after she came forward with sexual abuse allegations against the staff at Turn About. Archuleta filed a lawsuit against the ranch and is demanding “compensatory and punitive damages for assault, battery, emotional distress and other related accusations,” the New York Daily News reported.

“I am going to give you from now until April 5 to issue an apology,” Bregoli said in the video. “Not only to me but to Hannah and any other child that you sent to Turn-About or any other program like this and if you don’t I am going to handle things my way.”

She then went on to describe her experience at the ranch after her 2016 experience on the Dr. Phil Show. She said during the first three days there that she was forced to stay in a teepee and couldn’t shower and wasn’t allowed to sleep.

“You have to sit there for three days,” Bregoli said. “They wouldn’t let me lay down for nothing. Like, I was falling asleep and they’re like, ‘Oh, get up, get up.’ So I’m just sitting here like, ‘This is gonna be really bad,’ when I see these people have no sympathy.”

She also detailed the process of being transported to the facility, which she compared to kidnapping.

“They don’t tell them where they’re going,” she said about the transporters who came to get her in the middle of the night. “They just take them, they handcuff them, they put them in the car. It’s basically like kidnapping.”

During her stay she and the other teens would get in trouble for small infractions because minor things “were considered major.” Bregoli said the staff also ignored bullying and when she once reported it, she was told “maybe that’s what they needed.” The 18-year-old also claimed that even though the staff couldn’t touch the residents, she had seen them physically restrain them before.

The conditions alarmed her so much that she said she begged her mother to allow her to come home.

“I’m writing letters to my mom like ‘Mom, I will do anything. Like, you don’t understand what this place is like. You can’t do this to me. I will do anything. I will do therapy everyday. I will do an outpatient program. Please just let me come home’.”

A Staff Member Was Murdered During Bregoli’s Stay

Bregoli also said that while she was there a staff member named Jimmy Woolsey was murdered by one of the teens there. According to CBS, Clay Brewer was accused of attacking Woolsey with a weapon while he was checking on a group of teenagers sitting around a camp fire. Brewer was also accused of physically assaulting another staff member who came to help and then stole her car. In the video, Bregoli said she and the other teens there were traumatized by the incident.

Bregoli went on to caution parents against sending their children to a facility like Turn-About Ranch.

“You need to send your kids to a program where they aren’t being punished and everything’s not about “you’re in trouble,” she said. “It’s just really f***** up. You’re using children to keep your ranch going and you’re not even feeding them or letting them sleep in decent conditions. Just doing things that no one would ever want done to their child.”

