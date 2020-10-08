‘Big Brother 22’ Week 9 Eviction Prediction & Spoilers

Big Brother 22 is down to its final six all-stars, which means everyone had a shot at playing for the Power of Veto this week. But ultimately, the Power of Veto made no difference in the house because Head of Household Cody Calafiore won the POV and chose to keep his nominations the same. That leaves Christmas Abbott and Tyler Crispen on the block. So, which one of them is most likely going home on the Thursday, October 8 live eviction episode?

Tyler Is Probably Gone

Now, Cody’s original target was Christmas, mostly because his closest ally, Nicole Franzel, wanted her gone. But Cody doesn’t get to vote, so it’s really up to Nicole, Memphis Garrett, and Enzo Palumbo as to who is sent packing this week. Surprisingly, Nicole has realized that the smart play is to get Tyler out, so that’s who she’s probably going to vote for. Memphis also wants Christmas to stay because they have a secret final three deal. Enzo is the only person left who might vote to keep Tyler, but his vote doesn’t matter if the other two vote to evict Tyler.

However, a lot can happen between now and the live show. If Cody tells Nicole to vote out Christmas, she’ll flip her vote. She’s been doing what he tells her to do all season long, so it would not be a surprise to see that. If that happens, Enzo will definitely vote to evict Christmas because then he has his ally, Memphis, all to himself.

But Cody and Nicole know that Tyler is very well-liked in the jury house and is a competitive threat. Christmas is also somewhat of a threat in competitions, but she’s much less popular with the rest of the house so far, so this is their chance to take Tyler out.

Who’s Going to Win It All?

Big Brother – Episode 28 (Preview)A new Big Brother All Stars, Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday, at 8/7c. Live – On Demand – Streaming – Only CBS Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch Full Episodes of "Big Brother" HERE: http://bit.ly/1IzC38F Follow "Big Brother" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/1htEDV1 Like "Big Brother" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1DD6jAX Follow "Big Brother" on… 2020-10-08T15:00:12Z

In our poll, Enzo, Cody, and Tyler are neck-and-neck for who the readers want to see win the game. If Tyler gets taken out, we wonder who his votes might shift to — it seems like Tyler voters will probably root for Enzo at that point.

But as for who people think will win the game (as opposed to who they want to win), Cody is overwhelmingly winning that poll. He has a great argument to win, so honestly, after this week, he is absolutely who the other houseguests should target since he can’t play for HOH. His only hope to stay off the block should be if Nicole wins Head of Household — and he knows it. In fact, he told Nicole just last night on the feeds that he needs her to win HOH this week. He “joked” that she might throw it so the other houseguests can take him out, but she said she would never do that to him.

Still, as we’ve seen time and again this season, no one seems to want to go against Cody, so who knows if the others would even nominate him? Plus, he’s a competition beast, so he will always have the Power of Veto to try to save himself.

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Once the Committee finally has to start turning on itself, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.

