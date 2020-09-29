James Huling Reveals the Original ‘Big Brother’ All-Star Cast Plans

There was a lot of speculation in the ramp-up to the Big Brother 22 premiere about which all-stars made the cut for the first all-star season since 2006. We know that some changes had to be made at the last minute due to some of the potential cast members testing positive for COVID-19.

But now former cast member James Huling has spilled some more tea about why he didn’t want to do all-stars and what other big names turned them down.

James Turned Them Down Because He Has A Lot Going On Right Now… Like Running For Mayor

In an interview with Sarah Scoop, Huling said that he was asked to play all-stars this time around, but he had to turn them down because he’s kind of busy running for mayor of Wichita Falls, Texas. And now that the season is up and running, he’s kind of glad he turned them down.

“Watching this cast and this season, I’m kind of lowkey glad… I have not had any buyer’s remorse about the decision … I’m happy with it,” said Huling, adding that he has seen how the Big Brother fans are not that happy with how the season is going down.

“I think a lot of BB community is not really happy because of some of the players in there. A lot of the hype’s dying down on that, but we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Huling also said that he definitely heard rumors about past cast members Dan Gheesling, Derrick Levasseur, Britney Haynes, Josh Martinez, Paul Abrahamian, and Kaycee Clark being asked and either having to turn the gig down or not being able to play due to COVID-19, so the show ended up with the “B team.”

“It was supposed to be a really great cast at first, but I think people were dropping off because [of COVID], some people declined. … They kind of went to their B team,” said Huling. “I feel like they started having to pull [other] people because they had to fill the free slots.”

James Keeps in Touch With Quite a Few Big Brother Alums

Huling revealed that it’s hard to see his fellow Big Brother alums in person because he lives in Texas, but he does keep in touch over text and other forms of technology.

“I’ve been keeping a lot in touch with Elena Davies because she’s in Texas. Kat Dunn. Meg Maley and Mike Holloway, they moved down to Texas. Jason Roy. Clay [Honeycutt], Corey [Brooks],” said Huling, adding that during the all-star casting, Levasseur reached out to him for advice “to make sure something wasn’t said out of context” on Twitter.

He is most likely referring to Levasseur and Gheessling declining to play all-stars and the rumor that Nicole Franzel got Levasseur booted from the cast.

