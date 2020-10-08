This ‘Big Brother’ All-Star Just Welcomed A Baby Boy!

The Big Brother family has grown by two new babies this week. First, Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson welcomed their second daughter, and now James Rhine of Big Brother 6 and the first Big Brother: All Stars season has welcomed his first baby, a son named Tristan, with his wife, Stephany Tornincasa Rhine.

James Announced the Baby News on Twitter and Facebook

MY WIFE MADE THIS!!! pic.twitter.com/S7zB4xMlmy — James Rhine (@jamesrhine) October 8, 2020

On Facebook, Rhine announced, “We’d like to welcome Tristan James Rhine to the world!!! We’re so in love,” and in a tweet featuring a photo of little Tristan, Rhine wrote, “MY WIFE MADE THIS!!!” Tornincasa also posted a photo to Instagram captioned, “Wow… no words… I’m a mom!!! I’m besides myself and so in love with my son.”

The two Las Vegas residents made their initial pregnancy announcement on March 17 with a cheeky Instagram caption: “We’re excited to announce Baby Rhine coming in October 2020! So please hold off on this apocalypse bullsh*t for a minute.”

Rhine proposed to his wife on February 15, 2018, and they were married later that same year, in October 2018. The first time they appeared on each other’s Instagrams was in October 2017. From her Facebook profile, it looks like Tornincasa is a bartender at Sapphire Las Vegas. She previously attended Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in New Media Communications, played lacrosse, and was a member of Alpha Phi sorority, according to her LinkedIn profile.

His Big Brother Family Was Quick With the Congratulations

On Big Brother 6, Rhine was tight with Kaysar Ridha, Janelle Pierzina, and Howie Gordon. All four of them went on to compete on Big Brother 7, the first all-stars season. Rhine finished in seventh place on both seasons. But because of his appearances on Big Brother and doing charity events afterward, he has met a whole host of other Big Brother alums and also some Survivor castaways. They were all quick to offer the Rhines their congratulations.

Jessica Milagros of Big Brother 21 wrote, “OMG… congratulations to you both! And baby Tristan came into the world looking like you!!!”

Jessie “Mr. PEC-Tacular” Godderz from Big Brother 10 added, “Congratulations brother!!! SO STOKED for you and your wife!!!! Wishing your whole family all of the best.”

Survivor castaway Jess “Sugar” Kiper wrote, “This is the moment you ACTUALLY realize that nothing else in life matters besides these two people.”

And on Facebook, Big Brother alums Danielle Reyes, Monica Bailey, and Judd Daughtery all offered their congratulations as well.

In the coming weeks, look for another Big Brother to join the family. Rachel Reilly and Brendan Villegas are expecting their second child any day now, a baby boy. They welcomed their daughter, Adora, in April 2016.

