Past ‘Big Brother’ Houseguests Slam Current Players’ Games

Some former Big Brother houseguests have had some sharp words for a couple of people still left in the game during the second all-stars season. Read on to find out what’s got them all riled up, but be warned of light spoilers for this week in the house.

Janelle Blasted Nicole For Targeting Tyler This Week

Nicole is jealous of Tyler & Angela. I know this because last Spring, I started liking Angela’s pictures and this bothered Nicole. She straight up asked me why I wasn’t liking her IG pics and why I was liking Angela’s. It’s no surprise she is after Tyler for being popular. #BB22 — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) October 6, 2020

Tyler Crispen and Christmas Abbott are Head of Household Cody Calafiore’s targets this week and Nicole Franzel thinks Tyler needs to go. Former all-star Janelle Pierzina says it’s because Nicole is jealous of Tyler’s relationship with his girlfriend, Angela Rummans. Janelle even spilled a little tea about Nicole getting jealous of Instagram likes.

“Nicole is jealous of Tyler & Angela. I know this because last Spring, I started liking Angela’s pictures and this bothered Nicole. She straight up asked me why I wasn’t liking her IG pics and why I was liking Angela’s. It’s no surprise she is after Tyler for being popular,” wrote Janelle on Twitter.

Janelle also retweeted the following post from a fan, and she reveled in Nicole’s poor performance in the Power of Veto comp, writing, “Nicole gets nominated twice and faceplants into the ground during the veto. What a time to be alive.”

If I was Nicole I would be jealous too if my enemies looked like this #bb22 pic.twitter.com/Mti8kdtrXH — Ty’vonne “FUCK ENZO” (@jaysarcrispen) October 4, 2020

Needless to say, there is no love lost between Nicole and Janelle after this season of Big Brother. But Janelle also had some strong words for the elder statesman in the house, Enzo Palumbo, regarding how things went down during the triple eviction episode.

Enzo Is Getting Slammed By Several Former Players For Not Evicting Nicole

How can these players call themselves All Stars and not vote out someone who has already won over an effing rookie!?! They should be ashamed of themselves! Especially Enzo. Dude had one job and he blew it! #BB22 #BBAllstars 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) October 2, 2020

During the triple eviction, new Head of Household Memphis Garrett put Nicole on the block against David Alexander. Then Cody Calafiore and Daniele Donato Briones voted to evict David, while Tyler and Christmas Abbott voted to evict Nicole. Enzo was a swing vote and he sided with Cody and Dani.

Janelle wrote on Twitter, “How can these players call themselves All Stars and not vote out someone who has already won over an effing rookie!?! They should be ashamed of themselves! Especially Enzo. Dude had one job and he blew it!”

But she wasn’t the only former player disappointed in Enzo’s gameplay. Dan Gheesling chimed in with, “Why didn’t Enzo make the move?”, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams added, “Seconds away from a huge blindside… damn Enzo, smh,” and James Rhine tweeted, “Enzo officially became New School for this trash-*ss vote.”

I’m sorry but Enzo has no credibility. All he complains about is the fact that big moves aren’t ever made. Dude had the chance to vote out Nicole. He’s so annoying lol — Kaitlyn Herman (@kaitcoaching) October 2, 2020

And Big Brother 20’s Kaitlyn Herman said that this totally ruined his credibility, writing, “I’m sorry, but Enzo has no credibility. All he complains about is the fact that big moves aren’t ever made. Dude had the chance to vote out Nicole. He’s so annoying lol.”

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Once the Committee finally has to start turning on itself, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.

