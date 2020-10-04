The week nine Power of Veto competition is over in the Big Brother 22 house and we’ve got all the details on who won and if it is likely to be used.

BE WARNED OF SPOILERS AHEAD. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED FOR NEXT WEEK’S SHOWS

The Power of Veto Winner Is…

VideoVideo related to ‘big brother’: the power of veto winner for week 9 is… 2020-10-03T20:09:13-04:00

Cody Calafiore won the power of veto this week. This means since he is also the Head of Household, the nominees are unlikely to change. Calafiore nominated Christmas Abbott and Tyler Crispen for eviction if you didn’t know that.

The non-Cody side of the house just cannot seem to catch a break this season. Calafiore and his allies have won almost every competition and have ruled the house with an iron fist all summer. Things are not looking good for Christmas and Tyler’s alliance.

So Who is Going Home?

VideoVideo related to ‘big brother’: the power of veto winner for week 9 is… 2020-10-03T20:09:13-04:00

Christmas is Cody’s target, and a Big Brother trend in recent years has been for everyone to do what the Head of Household wants. However, Enzo Palumbo and Memphis Garrett were reassuring Christmas after the competition that they have the votes to keep her — and if the two of them vote to evict Tyler, he’s correct. There are only three votes this week, those two plus Nicole Franzel.

Memphis has been getting kind of close with Christmas in recent weeks, so he’s probably telling her the truth, but it really depends on how heavily Cody leans on them to evict Christmas. Cody is pretty persuasive, and you know Nicole will be bugging them to evict Christmas because Nicole does not like her. There’s absolutely no way Memphis will get Nicole to vote out Tyler over Christmas, so Enzo is the only vote up in the air here. We will just have to see if he sides with Memphis or Cody/Nicole.

This could be kind of an interesting week on the live feeds now that the house is down to so few people.

Meanwhile, Outside of the House

Okay honestly I can't stand Nicole but Evel Dick is WAY out of line for this one😳 #bb22 pic.twitter.com/2dYS3vtMGm — Dede🤴🏾 (@evictionkarma) October 1, 2020

“Evel” Dick Donato is up to his usual antics. In a now-deleted tweet during Wednesday’s show this past week, he said he would be “fine with it” if Nicole Franzel “died.” Fans are not super happy about that.

“Evel Dick doesn’t even know Nicole personally & he feels comfortable tweeting how he won’t care if she dies. There’s something seriously wrong with that old man,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another wrote, “Idc how annoying or malicious Nicole Franzel is. Evel Dick is dead wrong for wishing death on her. I get that she’s done a ton of things that we as fans hate, but that’s just crossing the line.”

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Once the Committee finally has to start turning on itself, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.

READ NEXT: A ‘Big Brother’ Alum & ‘Survivor’ Alum Have Set Their Wedding Date