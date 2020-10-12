Did These ‘Big Brother’ Finalists Have a Pre-Game Alliance?

Big Brother fans have been complaining quite a bit this season about the amount of pre-gaming it seems like some of the contestants did before they were in the all-stars house together. But there’s a recent development that fans think involves two houseguests speaking in code. Read on to find out what’s been happening and the fan theories about it.

Cody Calafiore and Nicole Franzel Say Their Moms are ‘Tight’

Nicole: I did a lot of puzzles on my phone…I did the "I spy what's different" for this comp.

Cody: I knew you were doing that stuff & I was like oh that's good. Cause your mom told my mom.

Nicole: Why would my mom say that?

Cody: They're like so tight.#bb22 pic.twitter.com/vOYQcPFVbr — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) October 11, 2020

In a conversation this past week on the live feeds, Cody Calafiore and Nicole Franzel could be heard talking about doing puzzles in sequester. According to ToomsBB, the conversation was as follows:

Nicole: “One thing I did was I did a lot of puzzles on my phone. The only one I did was… I did the ‘I Spy What’s Different’ for this comp.”

Cody: “I knew you were doing that stuff and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s good.’ Because your mom told my mom.

Nicole: “Why would my mom say that? Telling my secrets.”

Cody: “They’re like so tight.”

Fans think that the “mom” thing is in reference to Derrick Levasseur setting Calafiore and Franzel up as an alliance preseason. Levasseur swears he did not do this, but fans cannot be convinced otherwise.

Call me crazy but the face and giggle he makes when he says “your mom told my mom” makes it seem like a cover for the feeds. Definitely referencing Derrick imo can’t tell me otherwise #bb22 #pregame — 🐾 (@floorduh87) October 11, 2020

However, one Big Brother tweeted that Franzel talks about how close her mom and Calafiore’s mom are on her podcast all the time, so maybe the weird giggles during the “mom” conversation are not because they’re speaking in code at all.

Memphis Admitted to Designing The Committee Alliance in Sequester

Posted 6:31pm: Memphis telling Tyler he is voting him out, and goes on to explain the origins of the Committee, and that Memphis wrote it all down, name and everything in sequestor. #BB22 #BBLF — Joker's BB Updates #BB22 (@JokersBBUpdates) October 8, 2020

It might not technically be pre-gaming, but Memphis Garrett admitted on the live feeds a few days ago that he started figuring out the Committee alliance while in sequester. He explained to Tyler Crispen (this was obviously before Crispen was evicted) that he decided he would get Calafiore, Franzel, Crispen, Christmas Abbott, and Daniele Donato Briones together to form the Committee.

While he didn’t technically get to speak with those people while in sequester, fans definitely wish the contestants had been kept more in the dark prior to the season starting — though that would have been incredibly hard since so many former contestants keep in touch with one another.

But the Committee alliance may be moot now. Read on to find out why, but BE WARNED of spoilers from the live feeds.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED.

The Committee Is Turning On Itself

Big Brother 22 – Enzo Milks Memphis For Information

Unfortunately for Garrett, his alliance could only go so far and now, they have to turn on one another. Franzel won both the Head of Household and the Power of Veto, so her nominations of Garrett and Abbott are staying and it sounds like Garrett is the target for eviction because Franzel, Calafiore, and Enzo Palumbo see him as the bigger threat.

So Garrett’s time in the house may be coming to an end. He and Abbott are trying to get Franzel to backdoor Calafiore — which, honestly, is the big move she needs to make to have a shot at winning — but she won’t do it.

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Once these houseguests finally have to start turning on each other, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.

