‘Big Brother’ Fans Think Two All-Stars Have a Secret Showmance

The Big Brother 22 live-feed watchers are in a tizzy Monday, October 12 because it seems like, over the weekend, the cameras may have caught two houseguests sharing a kiss before bed.

Big Brother 21 alum Kat Dunn is the one that brought the footage to everyone’s attention with a tweet that read, “MEMPHIS AND CHRISTMAS DID WHAT NOW” and a YouTube video of the moment in question. Read on to find out what the Big Brother 22 fans think is happening.

Are Memphis and Christmas Whispering or Kissing?

In the video, Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are saying goodnight and he comes over to her bed, leans down behind the sheet she holds up, and then it’s unclear what is happening behind the sheet.

Now, as he walks back to his own bed, she asks him, “Did I say it too fast?” and he says no and then says, “She’s got jokes, people,” so some fans think all they did was whisper something to each other.

But others think they heard kissing being caught on the microphones. One wrote in the YouTube comments, “I feel like they just tryna make it seem like it was a whisper. To make us believe that. But I heard a little peck I’m not gunna lie,” and another wrote, “I think they kissed and they are calling it a ‘joke’ so that people don’t know they kissed.”

There has also been an unsubstantiated rumor floating about Big Brother Twitter that Garrett and Abbott were heard talking about “in the shower” on the live feeds and then the feeds immediately cut off. However, we cannot confirm that, and even if it’s true, that could be a reference to anyone being in the shower. It is not quite the smoking gun that Big Brother alum Danielle Murphree seems to think it is.

However, Memphis’ Girlfriend Has Apparently Scrubbed All Photos of Him From Her Instagram

Memphis has recently been dating a woman named Dominique Scalise. He has posted about her all over his own Instagram, and she was seen responding to Big Brother alum James Rhine on Twitter, defending Memphis’ Head of Household win on August 13. Plus, he wished her happy birthday in the Big Brother house and she liked that tweet from BB22LiveFeedUpdates.

But according to ScreenRant, Scalise has taken down all of her Instagram posts that included Garrett. We don’t have any screenshots of her Instagram before, but there is definitely no mention of him on her Instagram now.

Also, one rumor we can absolutely shoot down — some fans seem to mistakenly think that Garrett and Abbott are both married outside of the house. That is not true. Garrett is divorced from his son River’s mother, Ashley Zoppa, and Abbott was never married to her son Loyal’s father, Benjamin Bunn.

Don't forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS.

