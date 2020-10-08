‘Big Brother’ Live Eviction & HOH Spoilers for 10/8/2020

It’s time for another Big Brother 22 all-star to be sent to the jury house. Cody Calafiore’s reign as Head of Household is almost over, but he is most likely going to see one of the biggest threats walk out the door in the meantime.

Tyler Crispen and Christmas Abbott are on the block this week and the way the wind is blowing, it sounds like Tyler is on his way out the door. But a lot of things can change on an eviction day. As for Christmas, she was saying on the live feeds that if she stays this week, she wants to win Head of Household for her son, Loyal, whose 2nd birthday is today, October 8.

Follow along below with our live eviction and Head of Household competition recap, but BE WARNED OF SPOILERS. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

All times Eastern.

8:05 — Well, it took all season, but things might finally get interesting now that the Committee members have to start eating their own. Who are you rooting for?

8:10 — Tyler knows his days are numbered after Cody doesn’t use the Power of Veto on him because even he acknowledges that the best move for everyone else is to get him out. Meanwhile, Enzo and Cody think Christmas is far too happy for someone who is nominated like she knows she’s safe. Well, she kind of does. Tyler is the right move here. Memphis straight up tells Tyler that voting Tyler out is probably what he’s going to do. Honestly, if Memphis gets to the end, he has a really good argument for winning, though that’s why Cody and Enzo definitely going to be gunning for him next.

Who will stay and who will be evicted? Good question. Watch a brand new episode of #BB22 NOW! pic.twitter.com/i9iMfN2h4J — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) October 9, 2020

8:15 — Of course, the nightmare scenario that Enzo and Cody talk about is if Christmas wins Head of Household tonight. That’s exactly what we’re rooting for, though — not because we’re necessarily Team Christmas, but because we always root for whatever will cause the most chaos in the house and that is definitely it this week.

8:20 — In the jury house, Ian Terry is disappointed to see Da’Vonne Rogers join him. Da’Vonne fills him in on how Nicole totally snaked her and she has the grace to say, “Janelle… you were right.” Yeah, the side of the house that was made up of Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, Da’Vonne, Bayleigh Dayton, Kevin Campbell, and David Alexander could have made a run at this if they had listened to Janelle and Kaysar. Also, they couldn’t seem to win an HOH to save their lives. There’s also that.

8:30 — The shock when Dani Donato arrives at the jury house is delicious. Dani’s pretty bitter, but she’s dead right that she was playing a far better game than Nicole and that’s why they took her out. Yes. Anyway, the next day, they cue up the video recap of how this past week went down. Obviously, it’s the Cody Show 24/7. And everyone is annoyed by how Nicole keeps skating by and Enzo missed his chance to make a big move. Yeah, that’s what a lot of Big Brother alums think too.

Don't forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

