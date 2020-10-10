‘Big Brother’ Week 10 Nominations & HOH Spoilers

The Big Brother 22 house is down to its final five and Thursday night, October 8, after the West Coast airing of the eviction episode, the live feeds came back on to reveal who won the latest Head of Household competition. Read on to find out which all-star is the new HOH and who he or she nominated for eviction on Friday, October 9.

BE WARNED OF SPOILERS. DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED.

The New HOH Is…

Nicole Can't Pull Up – Big Brother Live Feed Highlight

Well, Nicole Franzel finally got herself a much-needed competition win this season. The season 18 winner hadn’t won a single Head of Household, Safety Suite, Power of Veto, or Basement competition special power all season long. It’s unclear how long the pumpkin-hauling competition took since we didn’t get to watch it play out on the live feeds, but it sounds like Franzel narrowly beat out Christmas Abbott for the win. Abbott was heard on the live feeds saying she was almost done and “literally dropped the ball.”

So far, Franzel had not put together much of a resume for winning the season. In fact, in an interview done Thursday night after Tyler Crispen was evicted, even host Julie Chen Moonves said she would take Franzel to the final two because there is no way the jury will vote for Franzel to win.

She probably still won’t win the whole thing, but at least she has something to point to now.

The Nominees Are…

Big Brother 22 – Cody's Not Buying Christmas' Tears

In what is no surprise at all, Franzel nominated Abbott and Memphis Garrett. The house has gotten pretty wise to Garrett and Abbott being in a “secret” alliance, so Cody Calafiore and Franzel are obviously going to target them. Earlier in the day, Franzel acted like she wasn’t sure who she was going to nominate when she was talking to Abbott about it, saying, “I’m trying to figure out the best move for me. It’s difficult for me. I feel like you and Memphis are close, and it looks like Cody and Enzo are super close,” but anybody who has been paying attention knew who she was going to nominate.

Really it just comes down to the Power of Veto this week. If one of the nominees wins it, Enzo Palumbo will go up and then it just becomes a matter of who Franzel and Calafiore decide is the biggest threat. Even if Garrett or Abbott manages to come off the block, they would tie the vote with Calafiore, and then Franzel is the tiebreaker, so whoever Franzel and Calafiore want to go home this week is going home.

Palumbo is no doubt gunning for Abbott to go home because that gives him a clear shot at having Garrett as his ally, with the two of them facing off with Calafiore and Franzel in the final four. What will be interesting is if Abbott stays and Palumbo has to decide if he’s better off siding with Calafiore and Franzel against her, or if he should align with her against the other two. But that’s a ways off. For now, everyone is focusing on the Power of Veto competition that will most likely take place Saturday, October 10.

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Once these houseguests finally have to start turning on each other, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.

