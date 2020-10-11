The ‘Big Brother’ Power of Veto Winner in Week 10 Is…

The week 10 Power of Veto competition took place Saturday, October 10 in the Big Brother 22 house. The winner holds a lot of power this week since they are down to only five players. Read on to find out who won, but be warned of spoilers.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED

The Week 10 Power of Veto Winner Is…

Nicole Franzel won the Power of Veto. She is also the Head of Household this week and she nominated Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott for eviction, so chances are not great that the nominees are going to change.

The competition was the Big Brother comics competition, which Nicole won the last time too. Apparently, she won the competition in 11 minutes. Nobody timed out, but nobody did anywhere near as fast as Nicole. They were all super glad they got to do this competition, too — they were worried that since they hadn’t done it yet, they weren’t going to use it this season.

In case you don’t remember, the Big Brother comics competition involves climbing a ladder and zip-lining around to look at comic books of the Big Brother contestants in windows. Then down on the ground, the POV players must replicate the order of the comics. There are, however, fake comics in the choices to throw them off. The player who gets all the comic books in order in the fastest time wins the POV.

Big Brother – BB ComicsThe Houseguests play "BB Comics" for the Power Of Veto. Click HERE to subscribe to the Big Brother channel: http://bit.ly/1lvQig6 Don't miss a minute of the Big Brother action with the Live Feeds! Try 1 week free today! http://www.cbs.com/shows/big_brother/live_feed/?ftag=AAMd3c7d50 2015-08-13T04:00:01Z

What Does This Mean for the Game?

Well, Memphis and Christmas are going to pitch Nicole hard to use the Power of Veto to backdoor Cody. That’s a smart play because he is far and away the biggest threat to win the game out of anyone left. But Nicole has been tight with Cody all game, so the chances that she’ll do that are low. Frankly, she’s not cutthroat enough to pull off that big of a move. Funnily enough, if Nicole backdoored Cody, that might be her ticket to $500,000. That would be the game move that she could point to, coupled with a few competition wins, that would make a good argument for the jury to vote for her.

Big Brother 22 – Enzo Milks Memphis For InformationBig Brother 22's Enzo Palumbo is able to get some critical information from Memphis Garrett, which he immediately relays to his ride-or-die–and current HOH–Cody Calafiore. Watch new episodes of Big Brother: All-Stars on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch Full… 2020-10-09T06:23:42Z

But in all honestly, Nicole won’t use the Power of Veto, which will leave Memphis and Christmas on the block. We thought for sure Nicole would push to get Christmas out (because she really dislikes Christmas), but it seems like Cody and Enzo have her convinced that Memphis is the biggest threat and needs to go. Of course, as HOH, Nicole doesn’t get to vote, so it doesn’t really matter what she wants — Cody and Enzo could vote out Memphis whether she wanted them to or not. But either way, it looks like Memphis is heading out the door this week.

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Once these houseguests finally have to start turning on each other, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.

