‘Big Brother’ 22 Triple Eviction Live Spoilers & Recap

For the first time in the show’s history, Big Brother is hosting a triple eviction on the special two-hour live eviction episode airing Thursday, October 1 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. As it stands right now, Kevin Campbell and David Alexander are on the chopping block, so one of them is for sure going home — but which two other houseguests will join one of them in the studio with host Julie Chen?

Follow along below with our live-blog of the episode, but BE WARNED OF SPOILERS. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

As for who we think is going home, our prediction is that Kevin is on his way to the jury house first tonight. The next two evictions obviously depend a lot on who wins HOH, but here’s who we think is in the most danger of following Kevin out the door.

All times Eastern.

