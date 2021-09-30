‘Big Brother’ 2021 Finale Recap

Tonight is the “Big Brother 23” finale and everything is riding on the final Head of Household competition.

The final HOH is played in three rounds, and whoever wins round three automatically advances to the final two. The winner also gets to pick who will join them in the finals and who will become the final member of the jury.

Big D had pretty much secured his spot in the final two since both Azah and Xavier planned to take him. But after Big D insulted Azah by saying he carried her through the game, she is reconsidering who she’d take if she wins the final HOH.

Azah- He (Derek) told you he carried you, he told you all you did was stare at the wall, he told you he lied so you didnt have to, he told you that he didnt respect your game. That shit hurt and had you thinking "do I want to sit next to him?" #BB23 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) September 29, 2021

So who makes the final two? How will the jury vote? Who wins America’s Favorite Houseguest? And who will be crowned the “Big Brother 23” winner?

Follow along with our live coverage of the finale below.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read finale spoilers.

9:03 PM EST: In the episode intro, we catch a glimpse of Britini looking very happy to see Kyland join the jury.

9:06 PM EST: Round 2 of the final HOH is a giant slot machine. The players, Big D and Azah, will be asked three questions. The correct answer will always be four houseguests. The players must get on top of the giant slot machine and roll the wheels so the correct houseguests’ photos line up. Whichever player answers the questions faster wins.

9:07 PM EST: Azah is up first and she’s been studying her “Big Brother 23” trivia! The first question is: which four individuals won wildcard competitions?

9:08 PM EST: The next question is: which four individuals were the first to survive eviction while on the block?

9:08 PM EST: The last question is: which four houseguests were the first to use the power of veto?

9:11 PM EST: Big D is up and he’s in pain. But he says it’s not in his blood to give up.

9:12 PM EST: Azah beat Big D by a full 7 minutes. She’ll be advancing to the final competition with Xavier.

9:13 PM EST: Julie teases that Big D should probably remember that his fate now rests in Xavier and Azah’s hands. Next up we’re sure to see Big D insulting Azah by saying he carried her this season.

9:17 PM EST: Azah and Xavier cuddle and chat. Big D eavesdrops. He doesn’t like that they’re getting cozy. He feels that Azah owes it to him to take him to the final two because he “carried” her to this point in the game.

9:18 PM EST: Big D tells Azah to her face that if he got to choose who he’d bring to the final two, he’d pick Xavier. He tells Azah he can’t win against her which is strange because he has a better chance of beating her than Xavier.

9:19 PM EST: After being on good terms with Azah all season, Big D picks now, when his fate could be in her hands, to start fighting with her. Azah was all ready to bring Big D to the final two, but now that he’s made it clear he doesn’t respect her game, she’s reconsidering.

9:21 PM EST: Big D vents to Xavier, who looks directly at the camera and says “I was just shaving.”

9:21 PM EST: Azah tells Xavier she might take him to the final two if she wins the final HOH. This worked out great for Xavier.

9:23 PM EST: Big D tells Azah he’s going to regret keeping her in over Kyland and says “you’re welcome, cause you’re here.” He thinks Azah only made it this far because of him.

9:27 PM EST: Aww, we see a quick glimpse of Xavier’s family. His dad is even wearing a wig that looks like Lucius’s wig.

