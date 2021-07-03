‘Big Brother 23’ Premiere Features ‘Game-Changing Offer’

The big moment is almost here. “Big Brother” season 23 premieres in just a few days — and this summer, the 90-minute live premiere episode will feature a “game-changing offer” for the houseguests. Here’s what we know about it so far.

This Offer Is Something ‘Big Brother’ Has ‘Never Done Before’

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan revealed that the premiere episode will culminate in an offer for the houseguests that will turn the game upside-down.

“The end of the premiere there is going to be an offer made by Julie that could be too good to refuse. It is double or nothing, keeping within our theme. … A game-changing offer right at the end of the 90-minute live premiere,” said Grodner.

Meehan added, “It’s something that we’ve never done before and that will kick off the summer.”

Meehan also said that this offer is just the first of many twists where houseguests will be forced to make a high-stakes decision.

“We are really leaning into risk vs. reward this summer, so there are going to be lots of decisions that the houseguests have never had to make before and some might make them some friends inside the house and some might make them some enemies inside the house. We are really leaning into risk vs. reward, that kind of plays into our BB Beach Club and gambling piece,” said Meehan, adding, “There are going to be a lot of moments this summer that are going to force the houseguests to make decisions they have never had to make before.”

The Houseguests Will Also Start the Game in Teams

During the live premiere, the houseguests will be divided into teams. In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” Meehan revealed that not only will houseguests be playing to win Head of Household, but they will also be “vying to be team captains.”

“That team captain competition is going to be how they’re selecting their team. If you’re a team captain, you’re going to get a snapshot of some of the houseguests, then you’re going to have to decide who you want to add on your team. It should be a fun way to build the teams. It’s always interesting to see how it plays out with that element because the team dynamic changes the game a bit,” said Meehan.

The team twist is something “Big Brother” hasn’t used since season 14. It was also used in season 11, and in several seasons players have been in pairs. We kind of dig the team idea because it might force people to be allies who otherwise would not have been. Hopefully, it provides a lot of tension and drama. There is no word yet as to how long the teams will be used before they are dissolved and it is every man and woman for themselves.

The cast for “Big Brother 23” was recently revealed and it looks like a fun group. Dr. Will Kirby, who is probably returning as the “Big Brother” neighbor this year, actually told us he is “really optimistic that this will be a great season … possibly be one of the best seasons that we have seen in years!”

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

