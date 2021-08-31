‘Big Brother’ 2021 Will Have Some Schedule Changes In September

The summer has flown by and we’re already in the final month of “Big Brother 23.” Between now and the September 29 finale, there will be some deviations from the normal schedule.

September is a busy month for CBS, with football season, the Emmy Awards, and the “Survivor” premiere all affecting the “Big Brother” schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know about the September 2021 “Big Brother” schedule, including what a special two-hour episode might mean for the houseguests.

September 12 – September 17

From September 1 through September 9, “Big Brother” will run on its usual schedule. That means new episodes at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

On Sunday, September 12, the show will begin at 8:30 p.m. Eastern due to football season coverage. On Thursday, September 16, there will be a two-hour episode beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Fans are speculating that the extended episode indicates that a triple eviction will take place.

Some fans think that houseguests evicted during the triple eviction will also have a chance to battle their way back into the house.

There will be no “Big Brother” on Sunday, September 19 due to the Emmy Awards. Instead, there will be an episode on Friday, September 17.

September 22 – September 29

On Wednesday, September 22, “Big Brother” will begin at 10 p.m. Eastern due to the two-hour season premiere of “Survivor” which begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The finale episode will air on Wednesday, September 29 at 9 p.m. Eastern right after a new episode of “Survivor.”

Here is the full September 2021 “Big Brother” schedule:

Wednesday, September 1: 8 p.m. Eastern

Thursday, September 2: 8 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, September 5: 8 p.m. Eastern

Wednesday, September 8: 8 p.m. Eastern

Thursday, September 9: 8 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, September 12: 8:30 p.m. Eastern

Wednesday, September 15: 8 p.m. Eastern

Thursday, September 16: 8 p.m. Eastern (two-hour episode)

Friday, September 17: 8 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, September 19: No show

Wednesday, September 22: 10 p.m. Eastern

Thursday, September 23: 8 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, September 26: 8 p.m. Eastern

Wednesday, September 29: 9 p.m. Eastern (two-hour finale episode)

Why Fans Are Dreading the Triple Eviction

The schedule seems to point to a triple eviction episode on Thursday, September 16. Not only is it a two-hour episode, but a triple eviction is necessary to get to a final three in time for the September 29 finale. As of this writing, there are nine remaining houseguests and only four eviction nights left.

Triple evictions can be exciting, but some fans have expressed a distaste for the twist coming back, especially this season. In some ways, “Big Brother 23” has been a bit predictable. The main alliance, The Cookout, has never really wavered in their allegiance to each other and has consistently had the numbers to take out their intended targets.

Now that the High Rollers Room twist is over, the last remaining chance for some drama is to watch The Cookout turn on each other. It’s going to take an emotional toll on the houseguests and make for some interesting strategic gameplay. But a triple eviction in mid-September would speed all that gameplay up and get the most interesting part of the season over with in a couple of hours.

Fans are understandably worried that a triple eviction could make this season disappointingly anticlimactic.

