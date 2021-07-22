‘Big Brother 23’ Week 2 Live Eviction & Head of Household Results

It is only the second week in the “Big Brother 23” house, but there have already been so many fireworks. It is kind of a foregone conclusion that Brandon “Frenchie” French is headed out the door this week because he came into the house and played way too hard, way too fast. But hey, anything can happen on “Big Brother” — maybe he’ll figure out a way to stay and it will actually be Britini D’Angelo going home.

But it will probably be Frenchie, so most of the house has set their sights on the upcoming Head of Household competition. Nearly everyone is targeting Brent Champagne, to the point where his Aces teammates (Whitney Williams, Derek Xiao, and Hannah Chaddha) are thinking about throwing the HOH competition so that he can’t be safe for the week. It will be very, very interesting to see what kind of competition it is and who wins. Most likely Brent’s only hope is to win it himself.

So follow along below with our live recap of the July 22 eviction episode, but be warned of spoilers from the show.

All times Eastern.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

