‘Big Brother 23’ Week 2 Power of Veto Ceremony Results

Kyland Young is the Head of Household and Brandon “Frenchie” French and Britini D’Angelo are his nominees. But will that change after the Power of Veto? Here are the results from the “Big Brother 23” week two Power of Veto ceremony, but be warned of spoilers ahead.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE SPOILED AS TO THE POWER OF VETO COMPETITION RESULTS AND THE POWER OF VETO CEREMONY RESULTS.

Derek Xiao Won the Power of Veto For the Second Week in a Row





Play



Big Brother 23 – Immersive Art Experience Brent, Sarah Beth, and Frenchie play a memory game where the correct answer gives you a colorful splash! Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch Full Episodes of "Big Brother" HERE: bit.ly/1IzC38F Follow "Big Brother" on Instagram HERE: bit.ly/1htEDV1 Like "Big Brother" on Facebook HERE: on.fb.me/1DD6jAX Follow "Big Brother" on Twitter HERE: bit.ly/1L2knpX… 2021-07-19T05:59:51Z

Derek Xiao is two for two on Power of Veto wins this season, which might put an even bigger target on his back than there already is. But that will be a concern for next week. As for week two, he had the choice of removing either Frenchie or Britini from the block and he chose not to take anyone down, so the nominations remained the same.

As Head of Household, Kyland’s target is Frenchie because Frenchie came into the house and just played too hard, plus Frenchie’s Head of Household reign in the first week was incredibly messy — even though the outcome was what he originally promised to do (i.e. get a “meathead” out the first week), the way he got there was crazy.

Frenchie promised safety to almost everyone in the house, so both Kyland and Alyssa were pretty stunned to be nominated. Then the plan to backdoor Derek X. fell through when Derek X. won the Power of Veto. He used it to take Kyland off the block and Travis Long was sent packing.

Who Will Be Evicted In Week 2?





Play



Video Video related to ‘big brother 23’ week 2 power of veto ceremony results 2021-07-19T16:32:06-04:00

The most likely scenario here is that Frenchie is sent packing in what is probably going to be a unanimous (or nearly unanimous) vote. Of course, there is a lot time between Monday afternoon and the live Thursday night eviction episode, so anything can happen.

But Frenchie has burned a lot of bridges in the house and Britini is extremely well-liked by her fellow houseguests. We would be shocked if she was evicted instead of Frenchie.

In his exit interview, Travis did not hold back telling us what he thought of Frenchie’s gameplay.

“[He made] empty promises that will come back to bite him in the a** later on. I think everyone saw that it was a royal s***show and the first Head of Householdship shouldn’t be that much of a challenge and that’s gonna reflect on what they think of him,” said Travis.

Travis also revealed to us that he told certain people what a liar Frenchie was before he was evicted last Thursday.

“I told my team — Kyland, Tiffany and Claire — and I told my friends Derek and Brent just to be cautious because Frenchie is a complete and total liar,” said Travis. “He promised me things that he did not uphold and they can use that whenever they want … to benefit their own game in the future.”

Well, those empty promises may have come back to bite Frenchie in the butt sooner than Travis thought they would.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’s’ Travis Long Reveals How He Blew up Frenchie’s Game – Exit Interview