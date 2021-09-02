‘Big Brother 23’ Week 8 Eviction Prediction

Here is who is most likely to be evicted from the “Big Brother 23” house in week 8, but be warned of spoilers that haven’t yet aired on TV.

It has been a fairly quiet week in the “Big Brother” house. It would have been kind of exciting if Sarah Beth Steagull had managed to win the Power of Veto (and she almost did), but Alyssa Lopez won and took her ally, Xavier Prather, off the block, leaving just Sarah Beth and Kyland Young as the two nominees — remember, Xavier was forced to be a third nominee this week as punishment from the Power of Veto competition last week.

After she did not win the Power of Veto, Sarah Beth knew her fate was sealed and the week was fairly uneventful. Original Head of Household Tiffany Mitchell wants Sarah Beth out and the “invisible HOH” from the High Roller Room Coin of Destiny left Tiffany’s nominees the same (because it was Claire Rehfuss who won the Coin of Destiny and she and Tiffany are working together).

We would expect the vote to be unanimous to evict Sarah Beth. She might get one pity vote, but she’s definitely getting sent to the jury house this week.

This one will be interesting because Claire is not allowed to win Head of Household after winning the Coin of Destiny power. She has been instructed to throw the competition and if she accidentally wins, they’re going to give Head of Household to whoever came in second. Honestly, that is pretty crappy. Her HOH was supposed to be anonymous and therefore, she should be eligible to win HOH this coming week.

But since she can’t win HOH, Hannah Chaddha sees this as the week to target Claire. Most of the Cookout is determined to put Claire and Alyssa on the block together so that one of them can’t win the Power of Veto and take the other one off the block. So the only way this plan gets messed up is if Alyssa wins HOH on Thursday, Sept 2.

The houseguests are speculating it’s an endurance competition and if it’s the slip ‘n slide one where you have to fill a ball with liquid, Alyssa could do very well in that. If she does win HOH, however, you know Xavier will be working hard at getting her to backdoor Claire, so her winning might not create as much chaos as we hope it would.

It’s a shame that Tiffany, Hannah and Azah haven’t realized that they seriously need to take out the men of the Cookout more than they need to take out Claire, at least for one week. They need to keep the voting numbers by taking out one of the men and they don’t seem to be thinking along those lines. So, barring some pretty big upsets, Alyssa and Claire will be the next two houseguests out the door.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

