‘Big Brother 23’ Week 9 Eviction Prediction

It has been an emotional week in the “Big Brother 23” house. Tiffany Mitchell won Head of Household and targeted Alyssa Lopez, only to have Alyssa win the Power of Veto. Tiffany then chose to stay loyal to the Cookout alliance rather than protect her closest ally in the house, Claire Rehfuss.

She used Claire as the replacement nominee and explained to her that what the Cookout is trying to do is too important and so Claire is going to be evicted this week. It was an emotional talk between the two women, but Claire said she understands.

Claire has mounted a decent argument about keeping her and evicting her block-mate, Xavier Prather, instead. Basically, she is telling the house that no one can win sitting next to him. She is convinced he will take Alyssa to the end and win the game easily. She’s right to a certain extent — Xavier will probably win the game sitting next to anybody except Tiffany.

Whether he would take Alyssa to the end or not remains to be seen. It will be very interesting to see how the double eviction plays out.

Alyssa is most likely the person going home in the double eviction after Claire. But if she wins Head of Household or the Power of Veto again, that all goes out the window and then Tiffany sacrificed her friend for nothing.

It’s really a shame that Tiffany didn’t decide to throw the men over in favor of the women this week because that would have been some epic gameplay and fireworks. If she had rallied Azah Awasum and Hannah Chaddha to keep Claire and vote out Xavier, all they would have to do is convince one more person to vote their way. Whether they could have pulled that off is another question, but it would have been fun to watch them try.

Tiffany and Hannah Chaddha were talking Wednesday night (September 8) about who is going to actually try to win the next Head of Household. Tiffany can’t play, but she expects everyone else in the Cookout to try their hardest. But she and Hannah both wonder if people will throw it because they don’t want to be the one responsible for sending Alyssa home.

Tiffany said she is going to be really mad if Xavier obviously throws the competition just to avoid nominating Alyssa. It should certainly be an action-packed double eviction episode, that’s for sure.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

