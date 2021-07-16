‘Big Brother’s’ Travis Long Reveals How He Blew up Frenchie’s Game

Find out what Travis Long thought of his “Big Brother” experience, including not holding back about how bad Frenchie’s HOH was, who he thinks is in the best position in the house right now, and who he would target first if he got to re-enter the house.

In his exit interview with Heavy, Travis said that despite going out first, he had a great time and wouldn’t change a thing.

“I wouldn’t change a thing about anything or any way I played. I went in there and made some phenomenal relationships that I know will extend long beyond the walls of the ‘Big Brother’ house. I can’t complain, I’m really, really grateful and super stoked for the entire experience,” said Travis, adding that he thought he would be a much more cutthroat player than he ended up being once he got into the house.

“I ended up forming personal relationships that I ended up banking on taking priority over any sort of actual strategy that would be this early,” said Travis. “I just thought if you get to know the person, they’ll ride with you and that wasn’t the case. But that’s who I am. I really don’t think I could have been more deceptive or more of a liar or a cheat, I just don’t think it’s in my blood.”

When asked if Frenchie’s Head of Household reign was as insane as it looked on the live feeds, Travis laughed and said it was 10 times worse — and did not hold back about Frenchie’s gameplay.

“It was probably 10 times more insane in person, yeah. It was absolutely bonkers. It was a smorgasbord of facetious promises to everyone, to random twists changing up the target for him probably every couple hours,” said Travis. “He had just about everyone’s name in his mouth but if they came to him directly, he would promise them the whole world.”

Travis added that Frenchie played “too much with his heart and not enough with his head.”

“[He made] empty promises that will come back to bite him in the a** later on. I think everyone saw that it was a royal s***show and the first Head of Householdship shouldn’t be that much of a challenge and that’s gonna reflect on what they think of him,” said Travis.

So we had to ask how he blew up Frenchie’s game before he left the house and Travis revealed that he chose to speak privately to his teammates and his friends in the house about how Frenchie is “a complete and total liar.”

“I told my team, Kyland, Tiffany and Claire, and I told my friends Derek and Brent just to be cautious because Frenchie is a complete and total liar. He promised me things that he did not uphold and they can use that whenever they want … to benefit their own game in the future.”

Travis’ pick for who is in the best position is Kyland Young — and that was even before Kyland won Head of Household for week two.

“[Kyland] has positioned himself really well and uniquely in that I think he’s the only one in the house if the preschool antics fly and the girls go to the girls’ side and the guys go to the guys’ side, he would be the only one who would be an outlet and a transfer of information between those two,” said Travis.

He continued, “I think that just comes down to a fantastic social game he’s played and the development of actually intimate relationships he has with what seems like literally everyone in the house. He doesn’t seem like too terrible of a competitive threat, he actually lost a couple of competitions, though now he has won Head of Household, so we’ll see about that side of things. But overall, I think he is well-positioned to be that glue between whatever alliances form.”

When asked who he thinks could win it all, Travis again chose Kyland and also named Xavier, who he said is playing a very “fly on the wall” game right now.

As for the worst position, Travis thinks his good friend Derek X is not in a great place in the house because he can’t keep his mouth shut and he has no idea about any of the alliances that have formed.

We have absolutely no information about a battle-back competition and we told Travis that we have no info, but if he were to re-enter the house, who would he target?

“I’ve gotta go with Christian. He’s the more handsome version of me,” said Travis with a laugh. “He’s a hell of an athlete. It seems like we’re similar typecast and there’s not enough room in that house for two goofy surfer guys. And I think he’d be easy pickings because he was also targeted by Frenchie early on so there’d be less blood on my hands to go after him.”

He also said that the reason he doesn’t have a lot of information about the women in the house is that he thinks they are quietly being very strategic with each other.

“I think they are tactically discussing strategy with each other as a group a lot more than the guys are with the guys. With that, I’ve obviously been left out of that train, so I don’t know a lot about what they’re thinking,” said Travis. “I think all of them have very individual strategies and tactics they’re employing.”

He then named Claire, Alyssa, and Hannah as ones to watch.

“I think Claire has kind of employed the slide under the radar tactic, which I think is working very well for her, kind of just laughing and jumping into all conversation and not really diving into strategy too much with anybody. I think Alyssa, on the other hand, is the charming beautiful girl and potentially has the play of a potential showmance looming next to her with Xavier or Christian. … I think Hannah’s really quiet but is insanely smart and a great intellect and she’ll be a powerhouse for any intellectual or memory comps and people see that, so there’s really a plethora of tactics going on there and I’m really excited to see how that plays out.”

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

