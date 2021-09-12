‘Big Brother’ 2021: Episode 29 Recap

After Thursday night’s double eviction, The Cookout alliance has officially become the final six houseguests on “Big Brother 23.”

After the episode, another Head of Household competition took place. The Cookout will need to take out two of its own before the end of this Thursday’s double eviction.

Who is the new HOH? And who will they nominate tonight? Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode below.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode.

