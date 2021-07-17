Things are getting crazy in the “Big Brother” season 23 house in week two. Read on to learn the results of the Wildcard competition and Kyland Young’s nominations as the new Head of Household, but be warned of spoilers from inside the house.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE COMPETITION RESULTS FOR WEEK TWO

The Wildcard Competition Results





Play



Video Video related to ‘big brother 23’ week 2 wildcard & nominations 2021-07-17T10:00:40-04:00

The Wildcard competition took place Friday afternoon, July 16. The three teams that do not have safety each chose one person to play for safety. The three teams are the Jokers, Aces, and Kings because Kyland is a Queen and won Head of Household.

The Jokers chose Brandon “Frenchie” French to play, the Aces chose Brent Champagne, and the Kings chose Sarah Beth. In what Frenchie and Brent considered a bit of an upset, Sarah Beth won the Wildcard. But THEN! After keeping them from earning safety this week, she chose not to take it.

It turns out that if she took safety, she would have to switch teams with one of Kyland’s teammates, so she would have had to move Tiffany Mitchell or Claire Rehfuss to the Kings team. Sarah Beth chose not to, which was really smart. Her excuse was that why would she move from a team that has four people on it to a team that has three, which is a good argument, but in reality, Sarah Beth is aligned with the Queens team. She, Tiffany and Claire working together, plus Kyland and Sarah Beth are the most undercover duo in the house, so she is in absolutely no danger of going home this week.

But she kept Brent and Frenchie from getting safety, which was huge because they are two of Kyland’s biggest targets this week.

The Nominations





Play



Big Brother 23 | Ky's Kind Line | Live Feed Highlight | Paramount+ The BB23 Houseguests take turns sharing their best pick-up lines, so Kyland Young shows the boys how to be sweet and smooth! Watch all-new episodes of Big Brother on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+. Drop in on the Season 23 Houseguests 24/7 with the Big Brother Live Feeds–streaming exclusively on… 2021-07-17T01:30:02Z

This one is a bit of a curveball. Kyland nominated Frenchie and Britini D’Angelo, saying that he wanted to target two people from the same team, which is smart. It also seems like the Slaughterhouse alliance has completely imploded, with both Brent and Whitney Williams throwing Frenchie’s name under the bus to Kyland when he was speaking to people individually about his Head of Household decisions.

However, if Brent gets chosen to play in the Power of Veto and wins, he and Frenchie will probably make up and he will take Frenchie off. Then what does Kyland do? It would have been smarter to nominate them both because even though they both get a chance to win the Power of Veto, they can’t BOTH win it. Now they could both end up being safe.

Britini, meanwhile, had a complete meltdown about being nominated. Some people thought she was faking, but it seemed real and we do wonder if her being on the autism spectrum makes her experience emotions in a bigger way than most people because she was distraught about being nominated.

However, she really shouldn’t be that worried. Everybody likes her, nobody sees her as a threat and she’s not the target. That doesn’t mean she won’t go home, but it seems highly unlikely at this point.

But interestingly, Frenchie was so mad about being nominated that he immediately started saying he wants to go home, if he wins the Power of Veto he’ll use it on Britini and he accomplished all he came here to accomplish with evicting a “meathead” in week one. He is also convinced that America loves him and will send him a secret power to keep him safe this week. So, Frenchie is still pretty delusional about how the game is actually going.

Either way, Frenchie’s former alliance is really mad at him for running his mouth all over the house, and Frenchie is mad about being targeted. Couple that with Britini freaking out about being on the block and the house is primed to explode this week. Should be fun to watch.

The Power of Veto competition should take place on Saturday, July 17, but it could also be on Sunday, July 18. Stay tuned to Heavy to find out how things go down.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’s’ Travis Long Reveals How He Blew up Frenchie’s Game – Exit Interview