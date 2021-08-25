‘Big Brother’ 2021: Episode 21 Recap

Tonight on “Big Brother,” Head of Household Sarah Beth and the two nominees for eviction, Claire and Xavier, will compete for the Power of Veto.

Three other randomly selected houseguests will also compete for a chance to change the nominations. Who will win tonight? Will the Power of Veto be used to save Claire or Xavier? And will Sarah Beth go through with her plan to backdoor Derek X.?

Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode below.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode.

8:04 PM EST: Aww Alyssa is emotional about accidentally getting her friend Xavier on the block. Don’t feel too bad, Alyssa. X is more loyal to five other people than he is to you.

8:05 PM EST: Sarah Beth is happy with this outcome. The replacement nominee isn’t her buddy Kyland or her backdoor target, Derek X. That means Derek X. might not get a chance to play in the veto.

8:06 PM EST: Xavier comforts Alyssa, telling her that there’s still a Veto competition to be played. Alyssa says she needs a tequila shot.

8:08 PM EST: Claire knows that Derek X. is probably the target this week.

8:10 PM EST: Tiffany is very sad to hear that Derek X. is in danger of hitting the block.

8:11 PM EST: Sarah Beth tells Alyssa about the backdoor plan. Alyssa can’t contain her enthusiasm about the prospect of helping to avenge Christian and wants to play in the Veto competition.

8:14 PM EST: Only sweet baby DX would confront Sarah Beth about potentially backdooring him by hugging her and saying, “I’m sorry to badger you.”

8:15 PM EST: Derek X. asks Sarah Beth how she wants the Veto used. She gives him very little information, simply stating she wants to win so she can decide for herself. DX really regrets not playing Chopping Block Roulette.

8:16 PM EST: The “nomance” Hannah and Derek X. are cuddling in the HOH bed. Hannah feels bad that she persuaded DX not to play Chopping Block Roulette and is hoping she can still somehow protect him this week.

8:18 PM EST: Sarah Beth randomly selects Azah to play for the Veto. Azah hopes to win and take Xavier off the block.

8:18 PM EST: Claire randomly selects Derek…F. Oof.

8:19 PM EST: Xavier randomly selects Alyssa. Good news for him, terrible news for Derek X, who now has no chance to protect himself this week.

8:20 PM EST: Claire gets emotional in the Diary Room about the idea of sitting on the block next to her friend, Derek X. She knows that both Alyssa and Azah would save Xavier if they won the Veto. The odds are stacked against her and especially against DX.

