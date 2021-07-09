‘Big Brother 23’ Wildcard Results Week 1

The results are in for the first-ever Wildcard competition results from “Big Brother” season 23. Read on to find out who played in the competition and who won, but be warned of spoilers ahead.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE WILDCARD COMPETITION RESULTS

The Wildcard Competition Explained

The way this new competition works is that each of the three teams that are not safe via the Head of Household nominate one person to compete in the Wildcard competition.

Those three players compete and the winner can choose to be safe. If he or she chooses to be safe, however, that will come at a price — and the punishment may affect the winner, their entire team, or the entire house.

The safety also does not provide immunity for anyone else on the team of the winning player. It is individual immunity only.

“For whoever wins, safety is up for grabs,” executive producer Rich Meehan revealed in an interview with Parade. “But that safety will always come with a major risk/reward dilemma. So I may win safety, but how I attained that safety might make some people happy and might make some people very upset with me.”

Executive producer Allison Grodner added that the punishment will fit the crime, i.e. it won’t just be slop — “Slop would be the easy way out.”

There are two facets up in the air until they are confirmed by Julie Chen Moonves — do you have safety for the whole week or just nominations? Like, could you win the Wildcard but still be put up as a re-nom after the Power of Veto?

Secondly, is there a rule that you can only play in one Wildcard competition? That way you have to strategically choose which week you get your team to nominate you? We don’t know.

The Week 1 Results

The three teams that are not safe this week are:

Aces: Whitney, Brent, Derek X., and Hannah

Kings: Christian, Alyssa, Xavier, and Sarah

Queens: Claire, Kyland, Tiffany, and Travis

For the wildcard competition, the Aces nominated Hannah, the Kings nominated Christian, and the Queens nominated Kyland to play in the comp.

It sounds like the winner is Christian, and it sounds like the competition involved some kind of time restriction because Hannah remarked on the live feeds, “Had it not been for the time penalty, I would have won.”

This does not affect Frenchie’s nominations that much. He was toying around with nominating Christian, but honestly, Frenchie is aligned with almost everyone in the house right now, so who eve knows.

His master plan this week is nominating two pawns and doing a “true backdoor” on someone. His target was never made clear — he did say he did not want to target any women or minorities, which mostly left him with Travis, Christian, and Brent, but now it sounds like his target is Derek X. He was talking in the hammock after the competition that Derek X. has got to go, which is not in keeping with his “no minorities” talk.

Later, Christian made his case to Frenchie that he’s not tight with Derek X. and Travis, but that the two of them “are boys,” so watch what you say to either one of them. But Frenchie keeps telling people that they need to find two pawns who will go up and not come after him later. Then a little bit later, Frenchie and Big D talk over by the Memory Wall about how Whitney needs to go next week. They “need her” this week, but she’s gone next week, according to them.

It’ll be interesting to see who Frenchie decides to nominate. Nominations should happen on Friday, July 9.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

