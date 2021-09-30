‘Big Brother’ 2021 Spoilers: Who Won Season 23?

Who won “Big Brother” season 23 on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2021? It has all come down to Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier and Xavier Prather. Read on to find out what happened but be warned of spoilers.

The Winner of ‘Big Brother 23’ Is Xavier Prather

By a unanimous vote, Xavier was the winner of “Big Brother 23.” He is the first Black winner of “Big Brother,” the capstone of the Cookout alliance coming together on day one of the season and getting their entire alliance to the final six. He is also just the second unanimous winner in history after Dan Gheesling in season 10.

The final two came down to Xavier and Derek after Xavier won the final HOH and evicted Azah. America’s Favorite Player was revealed to be Tiffany Mitchell. She wins $75,000.

How Did We Get Here?

At the start of the finale, Xavier was the winner of the first round of the final Head of Household competition, so the episode started with the second round of the final HOH between Azah and Big D. It was kind of a brutal competition, involving them basically doing mountain-climbers, as Azah said, on giant slot machine wheels. But it was also a puzzle because not everybody’s picture was on every wheel, so you had to figure out which face to put on which wheel. Azah ended up winning with a time of 13 minutes to Big D’s 20 minutes, so Azah and Xavier faced off in the final round for the final HOH.

After he lost his chance to get himself to the end, Big D freaked out a bit and started behaving like a total jerk. He claimed that he “carried” Azah to the end (um, what?) and that he is “owed” a spot next to her in the final two. Neither of those things are true, and then he actually told Azah these things, which naturally made her angry because it’s total crap. He also told her he had a final two deal with Xavier, which… his final two with Azah dated back way farther than his final two with Xavier. He was so gross toward her that she changed her mind and decided that if she won the final HOH, she would take Xavier, which Xavier was obviously elated about.

During the jury segment, they basically confirmed what fans were suspecting — Xavier was the clear winner UNLESS Azah won the final HOH and evicted him. They didn’t really entertain the idea of Derek F. winning the final HOH, which is funny. Also, Kyland really stepped in it by acting like Derek F. made any moves whatsoever and then comparing Chaddha to Derek. Luckily, the jury let him know how incorrect that was.

The final HOH competition between Xavier and Azah consisted of watching jury members make three statements. They had to pick out which statement was false. There were eight videos and in the end, Xavier won the final Head of Household. He chose to take Derek with him to the final two, which definitely sewed up the overall win for him. The jury certainly did not hide their disdain for Derek’s game during the jury questioning phase.

“Big Brother” returns this winter with a third celebrity edition, then season 24 should return in the summer of 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Finalist Expecting a Baby