‘Big Brother’ 2021 Early Winner Predictions

Here are our picks for who has the best chance to win “Big Brother” season 23. Be warned of light spoilers ahead — nothing too major, but there will be a few things mentioned that happened on the live feeds since the houseguests moved in.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED

Our Top 3 Picks

Based on the first two days of “Big Brother” 23, here are our top three picks for who we think could go the distance this season.

No. 3: Brent Champagne

#BB23 Brent tells DX that they've only been in the house for 2 days but it feels like weeks. He says the DR sessions to cover all of this will be all day and crazy. DX agrees. pic.twitter.com/NNdHDo9MBl — #BB23LiveFeedUpdates (@BBLiveUpdaters) July 9, 2021

There are several interchangeable dude-bros in the house, but Brent is definitely rising to the top as a gamer. He is charming the pants off everyone, he has a sad story about his dad dying by suicide when he was a teenager, and he looks like he’ll do well in physical competitions. In most “Big Brother” seasons, that is a dangerous combination.

No. 2 Kyland Young

Kyland is quietly making friends all over the house. Everyone loves him. He has gotten in good with Frenchie, the first Head of Household, so he is not in any danger of going home in week one and he has been part of several alliances so far. If he can keep his social game strong and win a competition here and there, he’ll be a hard

No. 1 Tiffany Mitchell

Tiffany catches Frenchie spying by his shadow under the door 😂 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/fMyQm5wG9W — spicoli (@bb_spicoli) July 9, 2021

Despite being the oldest person in the house, Tiffany is proving herself to be a student of the game and extremely likable. She has an exceptional social game — she’s funny, easy-going, and down to earth — and she also has herself aligned with a couple different factions in the house. Plus, she is super smart. She figured out Frenchie was eavesdropping on one of the bedrooms because she saw his shadow under the door. Tiffany also put her hair up in two buns and then immediately snarked that the fans would start calling her “Raven” and took her buns down. That’s a reference to houseguest Raven Walton and Twitter ate it up.

The Dark Horses

Here are three houseguests who have shown glimmers of being able to get to the end.

No. 3 Sarah Beth Steagull

This one is probably a controversial pick. Sarah Beth is incredibly likable and seems like the type of player no one will see as a threat. She has said she wants to play a floater game, which can be a very successful strategy — but it could also get her evicted in week one. She’s in a little bit of danger as it is in the first week. But if she sticks around and keeps being everybody’s little sister, she could go really far.

No. 2 Claire Rehfuss

Claire has the potential to be a gamer. She loves “Survivor” and “Big Brother” and is active in the online communities for both shows, so we like her potential. She obviously knows how the games are played and different strategies to use. The only problem is that we haven’t seen her do much in the first two days in the house — but again, it has only been two days. So keep your eye on Claire.

No. 1 Derek Frazier

Frazier has so far proven himself to be one of the most fun houseguests to hang out with. He makes everyone laugh and he seems very non-threatening because he pokes fun at himself. He could sneak his way right to the final two and then win unanimously because he’s so well-liked. His only downfall will be if people realize he’s too popular to keep around.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

