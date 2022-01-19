‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2022 Cast: New Rumors

With just two weeks until the February 2 premiere of “Celebrity Big Brother 3,” fans of the “Big Brother” franchise are anxiously awaiting a confirmed cast list.

Names that have been floated by “Big Brother” spoilers Twitter account @spoilergirl1 include “Survivor” alum Boston Rob Marino, “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken, and former White House staffers Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway.

On January 18, a Twitter account claiming to have insider information from CBS, @InsiderCBB, tweeted a list of the fourteen celebrities who will allegedly be competing on the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother.” None of the below names have been officially confirmed by CBS:

Alexa PenaVega — Actor, known for “Spy Kids”

Curtis Stone — Celebrity chef

Erin Brady — Television host and former Miss USA

Hope Hicks — Former White House communications director under Donald Trump

Jillian Michaels — Personal trainer, as seen on “The Biggest Loser”

Jerry Trainor — Actor, known for “iCarly” and “Drake and Josh”

Lamar Odom — Former professional basketball player

NeNe Leakes — Television personality, known for “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “Dancing With the Stars”

Ne-Yo — Musician

Todrick Hall — Musician and YouTuber

Tiffany Pollard — Television personality, known for “Flavor of Love” and “I Love New York”

Sha’carri Richardson — Track and field sprinter who was disqualified from the 2020 Summer Olympics due to cannabis use.

Shangela — Drag queen, known for competing on “Rupaul’s Drag Race”

Tyler Cameron — Contestant on “The Bachelorette”

@Spoilergirl1 tweeted that Lance Bass of NSYNC and Aubrey O’Day of the girl group Danity Kane were also highly considered for the season three cast.

Are Any of the Spoiler Accounts Credible?

Although some of the names floated by spoiler accounts could turn out to be true, they are certainly not ironclad. On January 18, Claire Rehfuss, a cast member on “Big Brother 23,” tweeted a warning to fans not to believe @spoilergirl1.

“She was very wrong about so many things pre BB23! Like when we actually went into sequester etc. there were no true spoilers before I went into sequester (trust me I was looking), don’t let these ppl get your hopes up,” Rehfuss tweeted.

“Just know…the casting team stays laughing at the mess of it all,” Alex Stern, a casting producer for “Big Brother,” replied. @Spoilergirl1, who has gotten into Twitter fights with “Big Brother” alums in the past, then quoted Rehfuss’s tweet, calling her out.

“And my most beloved spoiler of all time is telling everyone that you and DX got involved in jury,” the account tweeted, attaching a screenshot of a tweet where @spoilergirl1 correctly predicted that Rehfuss and Derek Xiao had gotten closer in the jury house. Rehfuss and Xiao announced they were in a relationship shortly after the season ended.

When Will the Official Cast List Be Revealed?

For past seasons of “Celebrity Big Brother,” the cast list was not revealed until about a week before the season premiere. That means that fans will likely have to wait until the last week of January for official news.

Why are the cast lists revealed so late? There are often last-minute changes if people need to back out for other opportunities or other personal reasons.

