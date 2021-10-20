‘Big Brother 21’ Alum Welcomes New Baby

A “Big Brother 21″ alum has announced a new addition to their family: a newborn baby girl.

Nick Maccarone, who placed eighth on the 2019 season, announced the news on Instagram. “Juliana Brielle Maccarone. 7 pounds, 6 ounces and the love of my life,” he captioned a photo of him with baby Juliana and his girlfriend, Heather Bonato.

Many of Maccarone’s season 19 castmates commented on the post, expressing their support. “Happiest feeling in the world I can’t even imagine how happy you are! Proud of you guys! Heather looks amazing! Love you! Hiiiii baby J, I can’t wait to meet youuuuuuu! 💕,” Christie Murphy commented.

“You manifested this sweet girl since the moment I met you. So happy for the three of you!!!! 💗,” wrote Holly Allen.

Several “Big Brother 23″ houseguests also commented, including Kyland Young, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, and Xavier Prather.

Who is Maccarone’s Girlfriend?

When Maccarone announced he was going to be a father via Instagram in April, many fans were surprised. They wondered who the mother was since Maccarone had never posted about having a girlfriend.

But since then, Heather Bonato has been featured more prominently on Maccarone’s Instagram page. The couple enjoyed a beach day in August and a steak dinner in September.

“Life is better with you in it. I am sooo grateful for you and all your support throughout my ever changing moods,” Bonato captioned an Instagram photo of her and Maccarone in June. Bonato is a real estate agent for Greater Philadelphia.

Maccarone Had Two Showmances on ‘Big Brother 21’

During his time on “Big Brother,” Maccarone formed romantic connections with two houseguests: Bella Wang and Kat Dunn. Wang placed thirteenth and went home before the jury. After that, Maccarone and Dunn began to form a connection. Wang wasn’t thrilled when she left the house and saw Maccarone and Dunn getting together on TV.

“It’s just really kind of crazy to me how things work out and, to be completely honest with you, it does put a damper on my perspective of my experience in the house,” Wang said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “When I was in there, I thought we had this great thing and now he has a great thing with someone else. Good for him? What am I supposed to say? It’s so hard to watch all of that.”

In an Instagram Live after the season finale, she said she was over Maccarone but also said “Nick sucks” and “f*** Nick.”

Dunn and Maccarone’s Very Public Breakup

As for Dunn and Maccarone, they dated for a while after the season. Their relationship was strained by time apart during the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown as well as hate from fans.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Dunn explained that fans would comment on Maccarone’s posts saying he deserved someone who actually loved him, implying she didn’t. “You know, just getting involved in our business. It was kind of starting to cause, like, little arguments here and there,” she said.

In April 2020, Maccarone got upset after Dunn made a joke about him while they were on Instagram live together. Maccarone left the Live and the pair argued in the comments.

“It was just a little — and I’ll say this cause we’ve talked about it since, so he knows — it was very childish. It was something that shouldn’t have happened, especially on such a public outlet,” Dunn told Us Weekly.

The pair had a long talk after the Instagram Live and decided to break up. Dunn told Us Weekly two weeks after the breakup that she and Maccarone were still “on great terms.”

