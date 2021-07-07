‘Big Brother’ 2021 Schedule & Start Date

Calling all superfans, it’s time for an all-new season of “Big Brother“! The cast list is here and it’s time to gear up to watch the season premiere of BB21.

Here is the rundown on the premiere, the “Big Brother” schedule, and where to watch.

When Does ‘Big Brother 23’ Premiere?

The live premiere of “Big Brother 23” starts at 8 PM ET on Wednesday, July 7. The ninety-minute episode will air on CBS and the streaming service Paramount Plus. The episode will include a live move-in and a special double or nothing twist, teased by executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Meehan revealed, “The backyard on opening night is going to have a really fun casino backdrop, where all these games are going to be taking place. The one other big thing is that at the end of the episode, there will be a double-or-nothing offer Julie (Chen Moonves) will be making that may be too good for someone to refuse.”

What Is the ‘Big Brother’ Schedule?

Following the premiere, the next new episode of “Big Brother” will air on Sunday, July 11. After that, the normal schedule will begin with new episodes airing every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday until the final episode. The date of the finale is not yet known, but seasons that begin in early July have typically ended in mid-September in the past.

While the events of Wednesday and Sunday episodes will be spoiled if you watch the live feeds, Thursday episodes are live evictions. The first live eviction of the summer will air on Thursday, July 15.

Where Can You Watch the Live Feeds?

Tune in to the live feeds on the subscription-based streaming service Paramount Plus. For $4.99 a month, you’ll have access to the live feeds, live episodes, old episodes of “Big Brother” and other shows from networks including CBS, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central.

In past seasons, the live feeds didn’t start until the houseguests had a chance to acclimate to being in the house. This year, the live feeds will begin night one, following the premiere episode.

“I believe the plan is the live feeds will be on the evening after the premiere,” executive producer Rich Meehan told Us Weekly.

Could the Double or Nothing Offer Involve a Duo Twist?

“Big Brother” executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan have already confirmed that this season will feature a teams twist.

“On move-in night, they’re (the houseguests) going to be battling to be a team captain, as well as vying for the ability to play Head of Household,” Meehan told Us Weekly.

Although the teams twist is confirmed, some fans are wondering if houseguests will also be paired into duos this season. The discussion started when the “Big Brother” Twitter account tweeted a video asking fans who their favorite “Big Brother” duo was.

In a recent episode of her podcast “Conspire Away, B*tches!”, Kat Dunn of BB21 also highlighted that the new cast members were asked about their favorite “Big Brother” duos of all time, instead of their favorite players. Could these be clues hinting at a duo twist?

It’s possible that the double or nothing offer that Meehan teased could have something to do with duos. Maybe players will be offered double the $100,000 prize if they can manage to bring a partner far in the game?

Find out on the live premiere of “Big Brother“, July 7 at 8 PM ET.

