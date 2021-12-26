A ‘Big Brother 23’ Alum Is Working On an ‘Amazing Race’ Audition Tape

There is no shortage of “Big Brother” contestants who have also appeared on the competition show, “The Amazing Race.”

Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo, and Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Shroeder are just some of the pairs who have participated in both CBS reality shows. So it makes sense that a “Big Brother 23” alum has their eye on joining the next “Amazing Race” cast.

Contestants on “The Amazing Race” compete in pairs. Derek Frazier, who placed second on “Big Brother 23,” didn’t leave the show with an obvious partner. Part of the six-person Cookout alliance, he was probably closest with Azah Awasum, but their friendship got shaky towards the end of the season when Frazier implied that he had carried Awasum through the game.

But Frazier still wants a shot at competing on “The Amazing Race” and he has a partner in mind — his friend Adam who he makes TikTok videos with under the account name @theregulardegularshow.

Frazier Announced That He’s Working On His Audition Tape

Frazier posted an Instagram photo of him and Adam in a telephone booth with the caption, “I am calling Hollywood because it’s time for this duo @theregulardegularshow to be on TV entertaining the world. #amazingrace.”

Although “The Amazing Race” is a duo’s game, the show also accepts submissions from single players. The website’s casting tips encourage single players to explain why they are single and teams to talk about their relationship, whether they be romantic partners, family, or friends. Online applications are accepted year-round.

The 33rd season of “The Amazing Race” will premiere on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

The ‘Big Brother 23’ Cast Took a Trip to Disney World Together

The cast of “Big Brother 23” has proven that they love vacationing together. Cast members have taken trips to Tampa, Philadelphia, and New York City in the past. In December, they took a trip to what some call the happiest place on Earth — Disney World.

Based on Instagram stories, Britini D’Angelo, Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young, Derek Frazier, Brandon “Frenchie” French, Christian Birkenberger, and Hannah Chaddha were all in Disney World together on December 8.

Frazier shared an Instagram photo of him watching the fireworks at the park. “At age 30 I finally got the chance to see Disney World for the first time in my life and it was truly beautiful. I cried 😢🥺 at how beautiful it was,” he captioned the photo. “So happy to be there with you,” Kyland Young commented on the post.

Britini D’Angelo posted a TikTok of her dancing in Disney World. At the end of the video, Frazier walks behind her, silently sizing up her dance moves. Frenchie posted some photos from the trip on Instagram. The post shows that he also went to Universal Studios in Orlando, as some photos show him, Hannah Chaddha, and Jessica Milagros from “Big Brother 21” at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter portion of the park.

Tiffany Mitchell noted in an Instagram caption that the trip was her first time at Disney World. Her teenage son Christian went with her on the trip.

