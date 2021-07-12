Big Brother 2021 Week 1 Power of Veto Ceremony Results

Big Brother is in full swing for its 23rd season. In a whirlwind first week of gameplay that included team “building,” offers for safety, and a new Wildcard competition, the last piece of the puzzle before the first eviction played out with the Power of Veto ceremony.

“Big Brother” fans know that the Power of Veto allows the owner of the POV to remove one of the Head of Household’s nominations from the chopping block. The POV owner is also guaranteed safety should he or she decide to remove one of the original nominees. The replacement nominee is chosen by the HOH.

WARNING: This article contains SPOILERS for the week one Power of Veto Ceremony. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ EPISODE SPOILERS.

Who Was Nominated For Eviction by The HOH and Who Won the Power of Veto?

On the “Big Brother” premiere, fans found out that the 16 houseguests will start out playing in teams of four. The teams are the Jokers, the Aces, the Kings, and the Queens. On Night One, Season 23 player Frenchie won the HOH competition which means he and his “Jokers” teammates Derek F, Azah, and Britini all have immunity from eviction for the first week.

For the first Wildcard Competition, Christian won a timed game involving finding items in a trashed hotel room. With a week’s safety in his pocket, Christian also chose Xavier as a second player guaranteed to have safety, but the win will come at a cost for someone—or everyone in the house, per Gold Derby.

Once Frenchie knew who he had left to work with, he started talking game with….well, everyone in the house. Frenchie ultimately nominated Kyland and Alyssa for eviction.

The Power of Veto players were Frenchie, Alyssa, and Kyland, as well as Derek X, Tiffany, and Travis. The comp was hosted by Derek F.

While it is unclear exactly what type of competition was played – the POV comp will air on CBS on Wednesday night – live feed viewers found out that Derek X was the winner of this season’s first POV competition.

The POV Ceremony Played Out on Monday Afternoon

So what happened during this season’s first Power of Veto ceremony?

According to live feed spoilers posted by Hamsterwatch, at one point before the POV ceremony, Frenchie told Derek X he should “do what he wants with Veto,” but then said he’d “like” it to be used, on Kyland. Derek X was in agreement with that plan. Derek X later told Kyland that he would use the Veto on him.

But Frenchie later offered another idea to Derek X, telling him he would like him to take Alyssa off the block and he would replace her with Travis. Alyssa was present for Frenchie’s pitch. During the Power of Veto ceremony, Derek X decided to use the Veto on Kyland.

To recap: Azah, Britini, Derek F have immunity this week because they are Frenchie’s HOH teammates. Christian and Xavier have immunity this week due to the Wildcard competition. That made a replacement nominee pool much smaller than in past seasons.

In the end, Frenchie replaced Kyland with Travis. The HOH had been vocal about getting rid of one of the “meathead” male players.

Derek X. decided to use the Power of Veto on Kyland. Frenchie nominated Travis in his place. The final nominees for Week 1 are Alyssa and Travis.#BB23 #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/2WNd2dDIQY — BB23 UPDATES (Day 6) (@BBUSCANADA) July 12, 2021

