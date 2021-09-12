‘Big Brother 23’ Week 10 Power of Veto Competition Results

In Thursday’s double eviction on “Big Brother 23,” both Claire and Alyssa were sent off to the jury house.

The Cookout alliance managed to achieve its goal of making it to the final six together. But there can only be one winner of this year’s bigger-than-ever grand prize.

Who won HOH after Thursday’s Double eviction? Who is the target this week and did the Power of Veto competition shake things up?

Read on to find out but beware of spoilers.

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE WEEK 10 HOH RESULTS, NOMINEES, AND THE POWER OF VETO OUTCOME.

The Nominations

Kyland has officially won his third Head of Household competition of the summer. Although he previously told Tiffany he wanted to take her to the final two, he decided to put Tiffany and Hannah on the block. He knows Tiffany would go home over Hannah.

Kyland is also working with Xavier and Big D and seems to think he could beat them both over Tiffany. He views Tiffany as his biggest threat and wants to take her out sooner rather than later.

Xavier and Big D. were frustrated with Tiffany for winning the HOH competition last week and targeting Claire rather than Alyssa. They will happily vote her out.

Who Won the Power of Veto?

Now that it’s down to the final six, everyone got to play in this week’s Power of Veto competition. Unfortunately for Tiffany, Kyland won the Power of Veto.

Tiffany’s only real chance this week was to win the Veto herself. Even if Hannah had won and taken herself off the block, Tiffany would go home next to pretty much anyone.

Who Will Go Home On Thursday?

If Kyland goes through with his initial plan and keeps nominations the same, barring a miracle, Thursday will be the end of the road for Tiffany. Azah is planning to vote for Tiffany to stay, while Big D and Xavier will vote for Hannah to stay.

Tiffany told Azah that she thinks she made a mistake by not trusting Kyland more. By winning the HOH last week, she showed Kyland that she didn’t trust him enough to throw it to him. She also irritated Xavier and Big D, giving them a reason to vote her out.

Tiffany’s last hope is to convince Kyland to use the Veto on her. She’s trying to convince him that if she keeps her, she’ll be 100% loyal to him for the rest of the game.

Thursday is Another Double Eviction

Kyland might be HOH right now, but he’s ineligible to play in the next competition which leaves him very vulnerable. He’s won a lot of competitions and has a good chance of winning, especially with Tiffany out of the game.

Although Xavier and Big D have said they want the guys to stick together, would they take a shot at Kyland given the chance? Hannah and Azah would likely target Kyland if they win HOH during the double eviction.

READ NEXT: Is There a New Showmance in the ‘Big Brother’ House?