‘Big Brother 23’ Week 3 Power of Veto Competition Results

The new Head of Household has chosen their nominees and we now know who won the Power of Veto this week.

So who played in the POV competition, who won, and will the Power of Veto be used this week? Read on to find out.

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE WEEK 3 NOMINEES AND THE POWER OF VETO OUTCOME.

Who Played for the Veto?

In Thursday’s live episode, Xavier became the next Head of Household. He went after Brent in his nominations, who most of the house wants out. Britini was also nominated for the second week in a row as a pawn.

As usual, the HOH (Xavier) and the two nominees (Brent and Britini) played in the veto competition. Three other houseguests selected by random draw also played: Christian, Derek F., and Whitney.

The Results

Christian won the Power of Veto this week, marking the third week in a row where neither of the nominees will be able to take themselves off the block. This is also Christian’s second competition victory of the summer. He won the first Wildcard competition of the season.

Will the Veto Be Used This Week?

It seems unlikely that the veto will be used this week. Christian is on Xavier, the Head of Household’s team and they are working together. Xavier’s target is Brent and Christian will likely keep nominations the same. This way, Brent goes home and Xavier doesn’t get any more blood on his hands.

Who Will Go Home on Thursday?

A lot could happen between now and Thursday’s live eviction. Brent has proven to be adaptable in the game thus far (he had a final two deal with Frenchie that didn’t last long) and could campaign for votes.

Britini has also not made any meaningful alliances with anyone in the house and is nominated for the second week in a row. It’s possible that Brent will be able to convince houseguests that if they work together moving forward, he’ll be an asset.

As things stand currently, the house is almost unanimously in favor of getting rid of Brent. Tune in for the live eviction on Thursday, July 29 at 8 PM ET.

