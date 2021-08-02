‘Big Brother 23’ Week 4 Power of Veto Ceremony Results

This week in the “Big Brother” house, Christian is Head of Household. That means his entire team was safe for the week.

Christian’s nomination options came down to houseguests outside of The Royal Flush. The clear house target was Whitney, but Christian, Alyssa, and Sarah Beth are growing increasingly wary of Hannah. They see her as the smartest player they’re not working with.

Christian nominated both Whitney and Hannah, figuring he could decide on his true target later. The Power of Veto Competition had the potential to shake things up. So who won? Was the veto used? And was a replacement nominee selected?

Here are the results of the week three Power of Veto ceremony, but be warned of spoilers ahead.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE SPOILED AS TO THE POWER OF VETO COMPETITION RESULTS AND THE POWER OF VETO CEREMONY RESULTS.

Christian Won the Power of Veto

Christian better watch out next week because he now has two POVs, a Wildcard, and an HOH win under his belt. He won the Power of Veto for the second week in a row, meaning neither of his nominees could take themselves off the block.

In addition to Christian and Whitney, Derek X., Azah, and Claire played in the Veto competition this week. Azah has yet to win a competition.

The Power of Veto Ceremony

Unsurprisingly, Christian decided not to use the Power of Veto and kept nominations the same. Had the veto been used this week, someone from the Jokers would have been the replacement nominee, probably Britini or Azah.

Whitney and Hannah are still on the block and one of them will be evicted this Thursday.

Who Will Be Evicted This Thursday?

Whitney will almost certainly be going home on Thursday. As part of The Cookout alliance, Hannah has the votes to stay. Derek X., the only Ace not on the block this week, is also closer to Hannah than Whitney and will probably vote for Hannah to stay as long as it doesn’t negatively affect his game.

What isn’t so certain this week is whether the Royal Flush will remain intact much longer. Sarah Beth is catching on to the fact that some of her alliance members seem a little too invested in Hannah staying. The Cookout is still planning to protect Hannah at all costs but will that mean exposing their alliance?

Don’t Miss Thursday’s HOH Endurance Comp

Thursday’s HOH competition is the first endurance comp of the summer. That means it’s gonna be a long one. After the episode ends, the rest of the competition will play out on the live feeds, available on Paramount Plus.

This is an important week. Unless the Kings can pull out another HOH win, the house will be gunning for them. As outgoing HOH, Christian can’t compete this week. Christian and Alyssa would be the obvious targets, however, some members of The Cookout may also want to go after Sarah Beth.

Tiffany knows that Kyland and Sarah Beth are very close. She also knows that Sarah Beth has the best chance of catching on to The Cookout.

Who will be crowned HOH this week? We’ll find out on Thursday. Tune in for a new episode of “Big Brother” on Wednesday, August 4 at 8 PM EST.

